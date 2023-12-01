Mia Mostek pens her NLI to play soccer at Emmanuel University

Eastside’s Mia Mostek signed the dotted line Friday morning, penning her NLI to play soccer at Emmanuel University.

The signing took place in Eastside’s auditorium, where Mostek sat alongside her family as her friends and teammates were seated in the crowd.

Mostek announced her verbal commitment to Lions soccer on Oct. 27.

Before it was official, Eagles’ athletic director, Champ Young, spoke about Mostek’s adversity throughout her Eastside soccer career.

In her junior year, Mostek suffered a torn ACL in September of 2022, sidelining her season.

Following words from Young, Mostek took a moment to thank her family, coaches and teammates.

With the signing completed, Mostek still could not believe it was possible after what she endured in her junior season.

“I was really excited and nervous [to sign],” Mostek said. “I did not know it would be this quick signing to college after my knee injury.”

Mostek plans to study in kinesiology when she makes the trip to Franklin Springs in the fall.

The choice of kinesiology came with the desire to work in occupational therapy.

When looking at Emmanuel University, it was the atmosphere of the campus and team that led Mostek to sign.

“I really liked the family environment,” Mostek siad. “Everyone was very inviting. On the soccer team, all the girls are nice.”

With her senior year still ahead, Mostek plans to enjoy every minute of it before she puts on the Lions’ uniform.

“I am just ready to go play for fun and enjoy it with my teammates,” Mostek said.