Lady Eagles drop home opener to Union Grove

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles played their first ever soccer match at the new Eastside field Tuesday evening against Union Grove. It was their first game played on grass.

Eleven minutes in, the Lady Wolverines scored a goal off a free kick assist to take a

1-0 lead with 29:09 on the game clock. Before the first half was over, the Lady Eagles tied the game at 1-1. Sophia Leal scored her fourth goal of the season with 4:09 left in the half.

The teams went to the halftime break tied at 1-1.

Only 42 seconds into the second half, the Lady Wolverines netted what turned

out to be the eventual game-winning goal to take a 2-1 lead. Eastside came close

to knotting the match on a Charlotte Abernathy shot off a corner kick and a Leal

free kick that sailed over the Lady Wolverine's goal before Union Grove added another

goal with 21:35 left to play in the game to take a 3-1 lead.

The Lady Eagles continued to battle the whole way, hitting the Union Grove crossbar on a shot with just over 13 minutes left in the match. Eastside just could not put the ball in the Lady Wolverine's net.

The game ended 3-1.

Next up for the Lady Eagles (0-2-1) is a home match Friday night at 5:30 p.m. against Southeast Whitfield (2-0-0).



