Kenai Grier goes with Kennesaw State football on National Signing Day

COVINGTON, Ga. — After completing an impressive senior season as an Eastside Eagle, Kenai Grier has decided to continue his football career at Kennesaw State.

Grier signed his national letter of intent at Eastside High Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

His signing came after he was originally offered the athletic scholarship on Jan. 13. Then, Grier took an official visit to Kennesaw State’s campus in Kennesaw just 11 days prior to his signing.

Other college programs among his offers were Austin Peay and Charleston Southern.

Grier recognized the weight his visit to the campus on Jan. 21 had on his final decision.

“When I went on my official visit last week, it just felt like home from when I got there until I left,” Grier said. “Coach [Brian] Bohannon reminds me so much of coach [Jay] Cawthon. I just had to commit.”

The senior Eagle put together quite the senior resume before departing from Eastside’s football program.

Grier tallied 1,422 rushing yards (8.8 yards per carry) and 20 total touchdowns. Grier also had eight of the Eagles’ 11 games where he rushed for over 100 yards.

Grier’s numbers earned a few postseason accolades, too.

First, he was named Region 8-AAAAA’s Offensive Player of the Year then Grier earned the 2022 All-Cov News Most Valuable Player. Both honors were before it was announced that the senior tailback received Honorable Mention on Georgia High School Football Daily’s All-State team.

More importantly than his final statistics, Grier highlighted how he was going to miss the brotherhood of playing football at Eastside.

“I’m going to miss the family and the culture,” Grier said. “Just the relationship we had with the school and how much they’ve invested into the program. I’m going to miss all of that.”

Nevertheless, Grier is excited for his next step as he’ll begin his college football career in Fall 2023.

But, before he graduates Eastside in May, Grier knows none of the opportunities presented to him would have been possible without the help of his team and coaches.

“There hasn’t been an easy day yet here at Eastside,” Grier said. “Every day is hard and [the coaches] emphasize how they’re going to get us ready for college. And I feel like they have.”



