Jordan Edwards signs with the University of the Cumberlands

COVINGTON. Ga. — On the morning of National Signing Day, Jordan Edwards signed the dotted line to continue his football career with the University of the Cumberlands.

Edwards signed the national letter of intent inside Eastside’s auditorium in a special ceremony.

Upon reflection of the moment, Edwards was overjoyed with what he accomplished by signing the scholarship.

“It was a moment to remember,” Edwards said. “All of my boys and I worked hard to get to this moment and we’re all happy for each other.”

Edwards finished his senior season as the third leading receiver for the Eagles’ offense in 2022. He had nine receptions for 128 yards, which is an average of 14.2 yards per catch. As a defensive back, Edwards had 37 tackles, one of which was a tackle for loss, and two pass deflections.

In the postseason, Edwards was voted onto Region 8-AAAAA’s Second Team All-Region by the region’s coaches.

However, Edwards will miss one thing about his high school playing days above all else.

“Our chemistry and our bond was special,” Edwards said. “I’ll miss that and our coaching staff. I won’t find anyone else like these guys. I’ll always

Now, with his next step solidified, Edwards is excited to join the University of the Cumberlands’ football program. He’ll be on campus, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, beginning in the Fall 2023 after his high school graduation in May.

Joining Edwards as an enrollee will be fellow Eagle D’Von Duplessis.

Nevertheless, Edwards believes Eastside has prepared him for whatever the future holds.

“They’ve helped me get ready in different ways,” Edwards said. “In the classroom, on the field and being coachable. They have taught me skills I need to know, not just in football, but in life. They have helped me a lot.”



