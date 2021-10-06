The Eastside Lady Eagles have been busy as of late. They’ve played five region games from Thursday, Sept. 30 to Monday, Oct. 4 in which they've gone 4-1.





The slate of games began on Thursday when the Lady Eagles traveled to face the No. 1 seed Loganville Lady Devils in a doubleheader.

It was a tale of two totally different games.

Game one featured a 10-1 Lady Eagles win while game two saw Loganville win 9-1.

Though it didn’t sweep the doubleheader, winning game one solidified Eastside’s spot in the 2021 5A postseason. It maintained the Lady Eagles’ place at No. 2 in Region 8-5A, too.

The Lady Eagles had no problem bouncing back from the game two loss.

Two days later, on Oct. 2, Eastside hosted Apalachee for a home doubleheader.

Eastside swept the Lady Wildcats by winning 6-1 in game one and 7-6 in game two. It followed up that sweep with a 14-0 shutout win over Heritage High School.

A lot of things will have to take place in order for the Lady Eagles to claim first place in Region 8-5A. It doesn’t mean they’re totally out of the picture, though.





As it currently stands, Eastside will host the first round of the playoffs and go from there. But the Lady Eagles aren't preparing for the postseason just yet.

Eastside will host Walnut Grove and go on the road for yet another doubleheader at Greenbrier High School to close out the 2021 regular season.

Continue followingfor all coverage of Eastside’s playoff picture.