Eastside volleyball teaches ins and outs of the sport in camp

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside’s volleyball program held its annual youth camp from May 24-25. Kids flooded the court across the two days — from 6-8 p.m. — running around and having fun all while learning the game of volleyball.

The camp was open for 5-14 year old children to participate in this year’s camp.

Because of the age difference, the Lady Eagles split the court up to help make it easier teaching the various age groups.

Head coach Maggie Johnston headed up the camp, but she received great assistance from 12-15 of her junior varsity and varsity players as well as her assistant coach.

During the two-day camp, kids learned the fundamentals of passing, setting, hitting and serving. And, sprinkled in was 3-on-3 matches to help put those skills into action.

Just for fun at times, kids enjoyed playing volleyball with a beach ball. They were also treated to popsicles and, for the ones who registered by May 8, received a camp T-Shirt.