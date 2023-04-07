Eastside track and field competes at Chee Relays

WINDER, Ga. — Across the board, Eastside’s track and field team registered some noteworthy performances at the 2023 Chee Relay hosted by Apalachee High School.

The meet was held on March 30 with the Eagles competing alongside five other schools: Dacula, Apalachee, Jefferson, Lanier and Madison County.

When the meet was over, it was Eastside’s relay teams who seemingly stole the show for the Eagles.

Four of the boys’ relay teams placed first or second in their final times. The 4x100 meter relay team finished first (42.15) with the 800-meter sprint medley relay team also placing first (1:34.43). Eastside’s 4x400 meter relay earned first place, too, with a 3:31.83 final time followed by the 4x800 meter relay team’s 8:39.70 final time, which placed the Eagles second.

The Lady Eagles wouldn’t be overshadowed, either.

Their 4x400 meter relay team placed second (4:32.97) coupled with the 4x100 meter relay team’s fourth place finish (51.60).

Eastside’s girls team also had a few individuals place in the top five during the meet as well.

Jayda Duplessis took home first place in the 100-meter dash with a 12:47 final time. In the long jump, Melania Thomas earned second place with a 14-7.75 recording with Jordan Guerrier’s 13-7 register for fifth place.

Nadia Hills placed fifth (81-9) in the discus throw, too.

Florida Atlantic signee Michael Simmons led the boys individuals with a first place trophy (10.71) in the 100-meter dash. Jonas Davis earned fourth place by recording a 11.05 final time.

Eastside’s track and field team will return to action on April 10 and compete in Social Circle’s home meet.



