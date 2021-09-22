Eastside slides by Newton 2-1

COVINGTON, Ga. — In its inaugural matchup of 2021, the Eastside Lady Eagles defeated the Newton Lady Rams in a 2-1 defensive battle. Their matchup was part of the Morgan County Lady Dogs softball tournament in Madison.

In the first three innings of Saturday’s contest, there was only one run scored, very few baserunners and no consistent offense from either side.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Eagles strung along some hits to score the decisive run.

Emma Hopper singled on a ground ball to left fielder Katelynn Anglin to score courtesy runner Addyson Stracner from second base. Hopper’s RBI came after pitcher Dezariah Johnson doubled to left field as well.

Newton cut the lead in half with its at-bats in the top of the sixth inning.

Anglin walked up to the plate with Aaliyah Wilcox and Gerielle Dumervil on first and second, respectively. Facing a 2-1 count, Anglin singled to left fielder Jada Brown that scored Dumervil.

In the bottom half of the same inning, the Lady Rams got a one-two-three inning and did not allow a single baserunner. So, heading into the seventh inning, all Newton needed to do was score one run to prolong the contest or score two runs to earn the victory.

It posed a threat in doing so, too.

D’Myia Jackson was hit by a pitch placing her on first base. Immediately after, Hayden Pearson doubled on a pop fly to Stracner that advanced to third.

That put two runners in scoring position for Newton with Dumervil to bat next.

With a 2-2 count, Dumervil popped out in foul territory to third baseman Christina Grant that concluded the contest.

Both pitchers had notable execution on the mound.

Johnson earned the win going seven innings only allowing three hits, one run and walked two batters. She registered four strikeouts in the outing, too.

Pearson kept the game close with her six innings of work surrendering only four hits, two runs one of which was an earned run. Impressively, she didn’t walk anyone while striking out six batters.

Newton did pick up a couple of wins in the weekend tournament at MCHS.

Going 2-3 in two days, the Lady Rams defeated Ola High School 9-3 and Loganville Christian Academy 7-5. The three losses came, in addition to Eastside, against South Effingham and Dodge County.

The Lady Rams’ record is 10-11 following the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles played in three games this past weekend.

They went 2-1 with their lone loss coming against South Effingham 4-1. Their second win was versus Houston County where they won 11-4.

Coming out of the weekend’s action, Eastside sits at 10-2 overall.

All in all, it was a productive tournament for both teams. They each have a slate of games coming up that can be found in the Prep Softball Forecast below.





Prep Softball

Forecast

Alcovy (6-5)

- 9/23 vs. Grovetown (DH)

- 9/25 @ Dodge County

- 9/25 @ Dodge County





Eastside (10-2)

- 9/23 @ Jackson County (DH)

- 9/27 vs. Ola High School

- 9/30 @ Loganville (DH)





Newton (10-11)

- 9/23 vs. Grayson

- 9/28 @ Parkview

- 9/30 @ South Gwinnett





Social Circle (11-5)

- 9/23 vs. Towns County (DH)

- 9/28 @ Lincoln County

- 9/29 @ Franklin County





*DH = Doubleheader

**Schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances**