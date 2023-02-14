Eastside Lady Eagles Defense Shines in 0-0 tie with Southeast Whitfield

COVINGTON, Ga. — Friday night at Eastside, the Lady Eagles (0-2-2) defense shined

in a scoreless tie with undefeated Southeast Whitfield (2-0-1).

In an evenly matched game, Eastside goalkeeper Alexa Corley stood out making multiple saves and athletic defensive plays. Defenders Charlotte Abernathy, Payton Dozier, Liz Kelly, Amaiah Clayton and Kat Wilbur helped the Lady Eagles earn their first shutout of the season.

Coach Joel Singleton highlighted how important the saves were in last week’s contest.

"Alexa Corley had 10 saves,” Singleton said. “Liz Kelly had six saves from her defensive position. Her saves included big plays off corner kicks plus shots that she stopped before our goalkeeper did

or could not make it."

In the exciting match, the Eastside offense, led by Lauren Davis and Sophia Leal,

created several scoring opportunities and shots on goal but were shutout in a

match for the first time this season.

Abigail Morgan, Nelia Dailey, Mallory Shurtz and Cheyenne Colley all assisted in the Lady Eagles' offensive effort.

Singleton praised his team after the game.

"I am so proud of the whole team,” Singleton said. “Southeast gave us a hard fought match and our girls kept stepping up. Hats off to both keepers as either team could have scored multiple times. I am proud of how hard the girls battled."

The Lady Eagles next play at undefeated Walnut Grove (3-0-0) on Valentines Day, Tuesday at 5:30 pm.

In the nightcap the Eastside Eagles boys (2-2-0) lost 5-1 to Southeast Whitfield. Their next game is also at Walnut Grove with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 pm.



