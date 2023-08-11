PRESEASON BLITZ: Eastside football looks to young talent to uphold program’s ‘standard’

COVINGTON, Ga. — After last year’s conclusion, the Eastside Eagles celebrated eight of its seniors who signed scholarships to play at the next level. In total, the Eagles graduated 16 players from last season’s squad.

As a result, head coach Jay Cawthon is looking to the younger players to step up and fill crucial roles on the roster.

“We lost a good crop, but we feel like we got some good young kids coming back with some experience,” Cawthon said. “We’ll see how they react playing under Friday night lights. We play a tough schedule. Our non-region schedule is tough and our region is very, very tough. That’s what we like is to go out and compete and see how we’re going to react.”

Eastside has five returning starters on defense and four on offense. Even so, it isn’t like the Eagles’ will have brand new players out there.

Away from the starters, the Eagles have players who have had significant playing time in varsity action. Plus, they’ve had the past offseason to prepare for the new season ahead.

“At Eastside, I think we do a good job of coaching our young kids and developing them,” Cawthon said. “By the time they are ready to be out there on Friday night, they’re ready to go.”

Over the last few years, Eastside’s M.O. has been running the football. Players like all-state Dallas Johnson and now Kennesaw State Owl Kenai Grier are the most recent featured backs.

Now, junior Jayden Barr seems to be the leader for the running back corp. He had 30 carries for 287 yards and two scores. Barr is a big time contributor from his defensive back position having 59 tackles and one tackle for loss a season ago.

Assisting the running game will be the play of the offensive line group. It will be led by junior guard Tagen Brown who is one of two returning starters. Carlton Belgrave is the second.

This position group received a change, too, in the offseason when former Eastside head coach Troy Hoff returned to be the offensive line coach.

Following E’Sean Arnold’s graduation, sophomore gunslinger Payton Shaw has been given control of the Eagles’ offense. He started the final two games for Eastside last season, which featured a road game at Jefferson and the Class AAAAA playoff matchup at Calhoun.

Shaw appeared in seven games in which he completed 61 percent of his passes and threw for 201 yards and had one interception.

Cawthon is eager to see how the offense operates in the upcoming year.

“From year to year, your identity changes. The last couple of years, we’ve been really run heavy,” Cawthon said. “I personally think you’ve got to run the football to be able to win. That’s what I’m looking forward to is seeing what our identity is going to be.”