Eastside Eagles wrestling began new season this week

By DJ MOORE

COVINGTON, Ga —The Eastside Eagles wrestling team is looking forward to their 2022-2023 campaign. The Eagles are led by head coach Sam Miller, who is entering his second season as the head man for the Eagles’ wrestling team. They finished the season last season with an 8-11 record.

The Eagles are feeling confident coming into Miller’s second season at Eastside.

“I’ve been pleased with the effort we’ve made so far this season,” said Miller. “On paper, we are a much better team than last year as we only graduated three seniors…we ultimately got to compete and execute to get the results we are capable of.”

Like all other coaches, Miller is wanting to get the most out of his players. But the Eagles are looking to improve their participation numbers.

“Last year, our biggest disadvantage was we didn’t have a wrestler in every weight class,” said Miller. “We were at a disadvantage in every dual we competed in simply because we didn’t have anybody in a few weight classes; it’s almost like if you had 9 vs. 11 playing football.”

Having low participation numbers can affect any team but this year the Eagles hope it doesn’t happen again.

“This season we should have some of those holes filled and we won’t have the deck stacked against us,” said Miller. “

But the main goal for the Eagles this year is simple — “Get better one step at a time.”

The first step toward accomplishing that goal came this week as the Eagles opened the season against the Mount Zion Bulldogs at home on Nov. 16.



