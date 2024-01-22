Eastside Eagles fall to Loganville for the road sweep

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles suffered a road sweep with losses to Region 8-AAAAA foe Loganville on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles fell 56-36 to the Lady Red Devils while the Eastside boys were defeated late, 46-43.

Eagles let lead slip away late

Loganville’s play on both sides of the ball in the final frame allowed it to mount a late comeback to defeat the Eagles.

Eastside had the lead at the end of each of the first three quarters on Tuesday.

That was until the final eight minutes, where the Red Devils held the Eagles scoreless.

Along with holding Eastside to zero points, Loganville scored 11 points in the final frame to take the lead and win with a score of 46-43.

Looking back, head coach Dorrian Randolph felt that Eastside’s second half start derailed them for the final two frames.

“We came out [in the second half] and started out slow. I believe [it was our] lack of communication on the defensive end,” Randolph said. “Loganville came out and did a lot of screening and cutting through so we were switching, but we are not communicating every time on the switches. We were lazy on our closeouts. We talk about a 1-2 closeout on a three-point shooter to run him off the line and we closed out slow with hands down.”

Multiple Eagles got involved offensively as Eastside had a 35-23 advantage going into intermission.

After being outscored 12-8 in the third frame, the Red Devils’ defense took a stand to claim the win.

In the scoring department, the Eagles were led by senior Trebor Edwards, who finished with 14 points.

Nino Nesbitt sat atop Logaville’s score sheet with 14 points of his own.

With five region games remaining on the schedule, Randolph is looking for his team to be better about not beating themselves.

“The games we have lost, outside of two of them, have been our fault,” Randolph said. “We have really only been beaten or manhandled two of our nine losses. Those other seven [losses] are us. We have to focus on ourselves and be more consistent about doing the stuff that we know how to do.”

The loss moves Eastside to 9-9 on the year with a 3-4 record in Region 8-AAAAA play. Eastside was back at home for its next matchup against Heritage on Friday, Jan. 19.

Lady Devils break away to down the Lady Eagles

Loganville jumped out to an early lead and rode it all the way to the end for the win over the Lady Eagles on Tuesday.

In the opening frame, the Lady Devils found their way to the line on four separate occasions as Loganville continued to find scoring opportunities.

Early struggles offensively for Eastside led to Logavnille claiming a 13-7 lead after the opening eight minutes.

Head coach Gladys King spoke about the team’s lack of ball movement to set up scoring opportunities.

“Our offense was not working for us, we did not execute well,” King said. “We did not move around a lot in our offense and we did not spread the floor well.”

The Lady Red Devils matched their 13 points in the second quarter to propel them to a 26-17 advantage going into the second half.

Though the Lady Eagles were not able to complete a comeback, sophomore Aysia Spivey showed promise with her offensive efforts in the final two frames.

Spivey’s performance did not go unnoticed by her coach.

“She [Asyia] loves the game, she knows the game,” King said. “She is going to go hard for you. Even if she is struggling with shooting, she will pick it up on defense. For her being a sophomore, she has bought into those things I have talked to her about. Like I have said to her, ‘I am not worried about the scoring, the scoring will pick up. As long as you can play defense and get a stop here and a stop there. You will get a layup here and a point there then the shots will start falling.’”

After scoring only two points in the first half, Spivey ripped off 14 points after halftime, including four shots from the perimeter.

The scoring from Loganville kept pace as the Lady Eagles fell 56-36 on the road.

For Eastside, the defeat moves them to 11-7 on the year with a 5-2 record in Region 8-AAAAA. With five region games left on the schedule, the Lady Eagles will look to finish above a .500 win percentage in region play for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

The Lady Eagles were back on the court at home against the Lady Patriots Friday, Jan. 19.