Eastside cross country leaves Strong Rock Invitational victorious

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Numerous individual runners assisted in Eastside’s meet victory this past week. At the Strong Rock Patriot Invitational— hosted by Strong Rock Christian School — the Eagles brought home first place honors.

They won the meet in a field of 11 teams.

A part of the team’s preparation has been running at 6 a.m. one to three times per week as well as afternoon practice sessions.

Head coach Caleb Watson said the players have embraced the practice from day one.

“It's a direct correlation to the hard work they've put in,” Watson said. “Beginning of the year the upperclassmen were on board with morning practices, knowing we'd have to do something different this year to be competitive in our tough region. Proud of this team as well as the parents dealing with our crazy schedule. I’m excited to see where this year goes this year.”

Senior Grayson Poynter led all Eagles runners with a third place, 17:49.05 finish in the boys 5,000-meter run. Malachi Scharf placed sixth with a 18:58.33 final time in addition to Levi Kingsley’s ninth place (19:23.90) finish.

For the Lady Eagles, Destiny Carter was the top finisher. She recorded a 23:41.38 final time to place third in the 5,000-meter run.