Eastside Lady Eagles fight off late rally to defeat Social Circle 7-6

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles fought off a late rally from the Social Circle Lady Redskins to earn the 7-6 victory at home on Thursday.

Leading 7-3 going into the top of the seventh, the Lady Redskins began to put it together.

Eastside allowed two runners to reach with only one out in the frame.

Emily Turner’s ground ball in the next at bat was mishandled by the Lady Eagles second baseman for an error, which allowed one run to score.

In the next plate appearance, Savannah Frachiseur scored Addyson Stracner on a ground ball to trim Eastside’s lead down to 7-5.

Following a walk to Aubrey Digby, a line drive from Laura-Kate Tully resulted in another error for the Lady Eagles which scored Turner to make it a one-run game.

With two runners in scoring position, Kylee Lawrence induced an infield pop out to get the final out to claim a 7-6 win.

The game between the two undefeated teams started off back-and-forth.

After a scoreless first inning from both squads, Abigail Long put the Lady Redskins ahead first on a two-run single to right field to score Frachiseur and Tully.

In the bottom half of the inning, Eastside answered.

Emilie Jernigan laced a single into left field to score Avery Jewell. Two batters later, last year’s Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year, Donee Morain, hit a two-run single into left field to give the Lady Eagles the advantage.

Eastside did not stop there, as Anslee Saunchegraw scored two more runs on a single into center field later in the inning to give the Lady Eagles the 5-2 lead.

In the sixth inning, both teams traded runs on RBI hits from Tully and Allie Vaughn.

Eva Davis started the game for Eastside and earned the win. Vaughn and Lawrence came in relief to pitch two and three innings, respectively.

At the plate, Morain, Vaughn and Savanna Griffin led the way with two hits each.

Lexi Moore started the game for Social Circle and allowed five unearned runs on seven hits. Turner pitched the final 3.1 innings for the Lady Redskins and struck out three batters.

Tully, Frachiseur and Head came away with two hits apiece.

The win moved Eastside to 2-0 on the season. In their next matchup, the Lady Eagles will go on the road to play Monroe Area on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

After falling to 1-1 on the year, the Lady Redskins will go back home for their next game against Oconee County on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.