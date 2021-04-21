Diamond Cougars remain perfect in region play

MONTICELLO, Ga. — The Piedmont Academy varsity baseball team remains on track to claim a Region 1-AA championship this spring.

The Cougars (9-5) are currently 4-0 in region play, adding another win last Friday against Windsor Academy. Piedmont took the region victory, 14-5. Piedmont swept a region doubleheader against Solid Rock the day before, winning both contests by a 17-2 score.

Coach Matt Britt’s team has been playing solid baseball of late. They won four games last week and have posted a 5-1 mark in their last six outings.

“We are improving every game,” Britt said. “The Westfield win (April 13) was a big one for us. We actually didn’t play that well against Windsor. They are good enough to give you problems. We did so well against them in the previous meeting that I knew it would be tough in the rematch.”

The Cougars did fall to Calvary Christian, a non-GISA program, on Saturday, 17-2, in Columbus.

“Calvary is really good,” Britt said. “If Cameron is pitching for us, we could compete with them. They just handled us. They are a large school with about 600 students and have a very impressive baseball facility.”

Piedmont rebounded for a 15-0 non-region win on Monday against Trinity Christian School-Dublin. The Cougars needed just three innings to secure the home victory.

Jon Reasoner and Ryan Holder both had two hits against Trinity while Hunter Reed and Holder both drove in four runs. Jeb Satterfield contributed two RBI.

Cameron Mobley earned the win working all three innings and recording six strikeouts.

Piedmont jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning and then added three more in both the second and third frames.

The win should help the Cougars in the GISA baseball power rankings.

“As of Saturday morning, we were ranked No. 2,” Britt said. “Gatewood is No. 1, whom we defeated in extra innings. We also have a win against Brentwood, who is third. Brentwood is very close to us in the standings. We are one of the better teams in [Class] AA but there are several teams who are closely matched.”

Piedmont will host Class AAA John Milledge Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m. before returning to region play Friday at LaGrange Academy at 4:30 p.m. The Cougars compete with Windsor, Solid Rock and LaGrange Academy in Region 1-AA.