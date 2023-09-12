Defensive backs ‘setting the tone’ for Rams’ 2023 season

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three games into the 2023 season, the Newton Rams defense has only yielded 14 points to their opponents. That comes to a 3.5 points per game average.

One part of the defensive success stems from the play of the Rams’ defensive backs unit.

Seniors Ephraim Wright and Jamarcus Presley — both captains — relayed how the defense has gotten off to such a start. Jamarcus Presley is a senior captain for the 2023 Rams team. He plays defensive back at Newton, too. - photo by Phillip B. Hubbard

“We just came in as one,” Presley said. “We understand that we have to dominate every day at practice. We come out here, we bond together and just ball.”

Wright credited the attention of watching film as a factor of the success thus far.

“Everything starts in practice,” Wright said. “Once you practice hard, the game is easy. It’s slowed down. Everyone around us is practicing hard with each other. It comes naturally in the game.”

Having a strong defensive back core is nothing new for the Rams.

Over the years, players like Tay Gowan with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacobi Franics of the Houston Texans are products of Newton. Not to mention collegiate players such as Audavion Collins at Penn State and Nyland Green on the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs’ roster.

Even now, Wright notices the path the previous players have paved for him and his teammates.

“Before us, there was a standard and I feel like we got the torch and we keep the standard,” Wright said. “We thank the players before us. We see our game in some of those guys, too, because we’ve seen them play. We were practicing with those guys on the same field.”

Presley said he’s looked up to Collins mainly while Wright admires Eugene Tarvares and Darius Green.

The players don’t just look up to their predecessors for motivation, but within the team, too.

To help build team chemistry, the players have organized cookouts together, went to the movies, played video games and a few games of basketball together.

The bond is especially solid among the seniors, according to Wright.

“We’re tuned in together,” Wright said.

Presley stressed, too, that he prioritizes one thing for his individual as well as overall team development.

“I want to be consistent in one thing and that’s how much work you put into it,” Presley said.

Newton has defeated Hapeville Charter 50-0, Alcovy 54-0, Eastside 41-7 and, in a game that was called in the second quarter due to lightning, defeated McEachern 13-7.

The success to this point is just the beginning, according to Wright.

“I feel like it’s just a stepping stone for the season,” Wright said. “We’re setting the tone for the rest of the season.”

Coming up next for Newton is a home matchup against the 4-0 Westlake Lions on Friday, Sept. 15. The following week will kick off the Rams’ Region 4-AAAAAAA schedule as they hit the road to face the Grayson Rams — a team Newton has never gotten the better of.

When asked if the defense has played its best game yet, the answer from both Wright and Presley was an emphatic, “No.” The players are confident the Rams can continue improving.

“It’s coming,” Wright said. “If we just play our brand of ball, I feel like we’re able to dominate every single game.”