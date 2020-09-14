Covington resident surprised by former student and NFL star Jarrett

Atlanta Falcons' defensive tackle Grady Jarrett teamed with Academy Sports + Outdoors Tuesday, Sept. 8, to surprise one of his former teachers with a special "homegating" (home-tailgating) experience to celebrate Academy's Teacher Appreciation Month and kick off football season.

Denise Richardson, a Covington resident, was Jarrett’s eighth-grade science teacher at Conyers Middle School. She is currently the curriculum coordinator for Science, Health and P.E. for Rockdale County Public Schools.

To surprise Richardson, Academy and Jarrett set up a special tailgating experience, with a grill, canopy, chairs, games, coolers, drinkware and Falcons gear, in her backyard, a news release stated.

Jarrett video chat with her and posed like he was at an Academy store when he actually was waiting to surprise her at her house.

Throughout September, the company was offering educators 10 percent off their purchase in-store or online at Academy.com with a valid school ID.