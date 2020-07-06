Covington Conyers Cycling Club donates to Action Ministries, Boys and Girls Club

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Conyers Cycling Club (C4) made an effort to help stimulate the local economy last week by making generous donations to Action Ministries and the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Georgia.

C4 donated $500 to the Boys and Girls Club, followed by presenting Action Ministries with a check for $1,000.

“Our donations are keeping with one of the visions of our club, which is to organize, volunteer and contribute to organizations in our region,” said John Keck, president of C4.

Two days after their donation to the Boys and Girls Club, the Covington Conyers Cycling Club presented Action Ministries with a check for $1,000. President John Keck, left, is pictured with Santia Moore, Hunger Relief Coordinator for Action Ministries. - Special to The Covington News Action Ministries exists to provide hunger relief, housing and education for families across Georgia. They’ve been active in Newton County throughout the spring and summer, providing lunches for the underprivileged and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boys and Girls Club exists to help develop the youth into productive and responsible citizens. They’ve recently established a new facility, which is located on 13534 Brown Bridge Road.