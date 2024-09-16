Covington Academy falls to Peoples Baptist on the road

MCDONOUGH, Ga — The Covington Academy Bulldogs traveled on the road to Henry County as they were defeated by the Peoples Baptist Academy Knights 28-8 in a GAPPS Region 2-A matchup.

Early on, things went in favor of the Bulldogs.

The Peoples Baptist Academy offense was shut out in the first half as the teams went into halftime with Covington Academy holding a 8-0 lead.

But, the Knights scored 28 points unanswered in the second half to secure the victory.

Peoples Baptist’s senior Jadon Collins had three total touchdowns in the second half to put the game out of reach.

The offense for the Bulldogs started off slow as they fumbled on their opening drive.

However, the defense held their own as junior John Schell got an interception to put his offense in the Knights’ territory. Schell’s interception was the Bulldogs’ only turnover Friday night.

The lone score for the Bulldogs came from junior Kayden Slayton, who scored off a misdirection handoff from 10 yards out.

The loss moves the Bulldogs region record to 0-2 on the season. Covington Academy will play its next region matchup against the Victory Baptist Warriors in late October.

Covington Academy(2-2, 0-2 GAPPS Region 2-A) will recoup next week against the Hearts Academy Panthers on the road in Powder Springs next Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.