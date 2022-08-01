COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Four players named preseason All-Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS — Four Georgia Southern football players have been voted to the Preseason All-Sun Belt squad, as released Monday afternoon by the conference.

The team was voted on by coaches and selected media who cover the league.

Sixth-year defensive lineman Justin Ellis and redshirt junior defensive back Derrick Canteen were named to the second team on the defensive side of the ball.

Redshirt senior punter Anthony Beck II was named to the second team as was sixth-year senior receiver Amare Jones as an all-purpose player.

As a team, Georgia Southern was picked fifth in the East Division.

The Eagles are slated to open their season on Sept. 3 at home against Morgan State.

2022 SUN BELT

CONFERENCE

FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

East Division

1. Appalachian State – 94 Points (10)

2. Coastal Carolina – 77 Points (2)

3. Georgia State – 68 Points (1)

4. Marshall – 62 Points

5. Georgia Southern – 35 Points (1)

6. James Madison – 31 Points

7. Old Dominion – 25 Points

West Division

1. Louisiana – 95 Points (12)

2. South Alabama – 79 Points (2)

3. Troy – 76 Points

4. Texas State – 41 Points

5. Southern Miss – 40 Points

6. Arkansas State – 37 Points

7. ULM – 24 Points



