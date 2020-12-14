C4 Cycling donates bikes to Fairview Elementary

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Conyers Cycling Club (C4) donated 55 bicycles to underprivileged children at Fairview Elementary School on Friday morning.

Each year, C4 receives donations of used bicycles, which its members repair before donating them back to the community. According to president John Keck, Friday marked his organization’s largest contribution of bikes in the metro area.

“It gives us a great deal of pleasure and pride to be able to make children happy at Christmas,” Keck said. “The purpose is really to give some kids a merry Christmas.”

Keck noted that giving back to the community is one of the three pillars of his organization. The other two pillars are providing a safe infrastructure for cyclists, joggers and pedestrians in Newton County and encouraging people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Keck stated his organization has 17 additional bikes that are expected to be donated either at Christmas or early in 2021.

C4 is a non-profit cycling club headquartered in Newton and Rockdale counties. For additional information about the organization and its efforts for community outreach, visit c4cycling.com.