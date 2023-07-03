Braves Clinic hosted at Turner Lake Complex

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Tuesday, June 27, the Atlanta Braves’ softball clinic was held at Turner Lake Softball Complex.

Tuesday’s clinic — which is one of 48 being held in areas across the Peach State — serves as part of the Braves’ “Growing the Game” initiative.

Janie Webb, the “Growing the Game” softball coordinator, shared the mission behind hosting one of this year’s clinics in Newton County.

“It’s really important to spread out into Braves country,” Webb said. “I grew up in a small town so I understand what it’s like being this age and not having much access to opportunities like this. It’s a point of passion to be able to go out into the community and provide this for kids like when I was little.”

Over 40 kids registered and participated in the three-hour camp. As a result, the children received hands-on training from college softball players.

One instructor is a Tennessee Lady Volunteer who played in the College World Series. Another one was a part of the University of North Georgia’s Division II National Championship squad.

Not only did the kids learn from college players, but one instructor used to run the bases at Turner Lake Softball Complex as a kid, too.

Mariah Williams is currently playing shortstop at Fort Valley State University and graduated from Newton High School in the class of 2020.

Other instructors represented Clemson, Georgia State, Southern Mississippi and, in particular, Webb plays at the University of Georgia.

Having such a wide-ranging level of players helping with the clinic has provided a boost, according to Webb.

“We got a lot of really good talent out here that covers all levels of play,” Webb said. “So, it’s good to give access to any athlete you can be when you get to that age.”

The instructors led the participants through a variety of drills: infield, outfield, hitting and base running. The campers did a relay race at the end of the day to help with base running, too.

The clinic aims to be “mechanic focused.”

“After every drill, we ask, ‘What is one thing you learned today?’ Because, if you can do one percent better every single day until you’re a grown athlete and you’re trying to go to college, then you’re pretty dang good,” Webb said. “It’s a blessing to come out here and help these girls get better. Or even just give them the chance to get out on the field and get active and enjoy their evening.

“It’s really interactive and really specific at being able to pick out what each athlete might need.”

To help kids remember the camp, each participant received a Braves Clinic hat and t-shirt as well as a 50 percent discount ticket code for a select 2023 Braves home game.

An added treat is a Braves alumnus visits each clinic. On Tuesday, Johnny Estrada — an eight-year Major League Baseball player who spent three seasons (2003-2005) as a catcher in Atlanta — popped in at the complex and signed baseball cards during a meet and greet session.

It was also Estrada’s birthday.

Overall, Webb was happy with the clinic’s turnout and success. So much so that, when asked if she would like to see it become a recurring event, she didn’t hesitate to say, “Absolutely!”

“We love good partners. We’d love to come back to places that are passionate about the game,” Webb said. “It’s always a lot of fun when everybody has buy-in. It just makes for a great evening and event. And, hopefully, it’ll be a long-term partnership where we can grow it into more than just a clinic.”