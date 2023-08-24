Athletic event and Sharp Stadium guidelines announced by Newton County Schools for 2023-24 school year

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County School System’s (NCSS) 2023 high school football season is officially here. Last week witnessed the opening games of all three of the high school teams – the Alcovy Tigers, Eastside Eagles and Newton Rams.

With their initial wins, the Tigers, Eagles and Rams are gearing up to face-off against each other in the highly anticipated county rivalry games. The first showdown is scheduled for this Friday, Aug. 25 as Alcovy takes on Newton at Sharp Stadium. The clash for bragging rights will commence at 7:30 p.m.

In a press release Wednesday, NCSS shared the following information:

“Amid the excitement, we want to extend a warm invitation to all members of the community to join us at Sharp Stadium to support and cheer for our exceptional students, including the dedicated football players, spirited cheerleaders and talented bands.

To ensure the safety and security of all attendees, we are implementing a new bag policy this season. In line with enhanced security measures, spectators will not be allowed to bring book bags or large bags, including large purses, into the event premises. This includes all NCSS home athletic events for our various sports. Attendees may, however, bring small clutch bags, with or without a handle strap, that adhere to the dimensions of 4.5” X 6.5”. Your cooperation with this policy is greatly appreciated.

Furthermore, we wish to inform everyone that unaccompanied students under the age of fourteen will need to be accompanied by a supervising adult to gain entry to the stadium. Students without a supervising adult will not be permitted inside. It's important to note that high school students cannot serve as substitutes for supervising adults in this context.

Community support and presence at events play an integral role in motivating students to excel both on the field and in the classroom. So, let's come together as a community, celebrate the talents and hard work of our students, and make this football season truly memorable. We look forward to seeing you at Sharp Stadium.”