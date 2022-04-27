PREP FOOTBALL: Fortson named as Alcovy’s next head coach

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a press release sent to The Covington News on Wednesday, April 27, the Alcovy High School athletic department has announced Spencer Fortson as the Tigers’ next head football coach.

This next step comes with high anticipation for Fortson.

“In talking to the administrative team, it feels like I belong here,” Fortson said. “I’m just thrilled to be the next head football coach at Alcovy High School. I know with the support of the administrative team, the community and the players buying in, we can definitely continue to push this program forward in the right direction.”

Fortson, who has served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Newton High School (NHS), will now lead the Tigers beginning in the 2022-2023 year. He started coaching in 2005 and has been in the Newton County School System since 2009, all at NHS.

Becoming Alcovy’s head coach will be Fortson’s first head coaching job.

During his time as a Ram, Fortson served under four different head coaches: Nick Collins, Cortez Allen, Terrance Banks and current Newton head coach Camiel Grant Jr. Fortson highlighted how his time on staff there has helped prepare him to be a head coach.

“Being a part of Newton High School during that time, provided me a lot of knowledge,” Fortson. “I know being over here will be put me in a position to grow as a coach and grow in the profession.”

A native of Elberton, Georgia, Fortson has played football since he was eight years old. He graduated from Elbert High School and earned a scholarship to play at Valdosta State University.

While there, Fortson was part of the first national championship in school history in the last several years.

“Coach Fortson brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to our football program,” Alcovy athletic director Thomas Lowe stated. “Coach Fortson’s passion, knowledge and enthusiasm for the game of football is contagious. Our student-athletes are excited and fortunate to have him as their head coach.”

Now, Fortson will lead the Tigers football program — a program that is coming off its first-ever region championship in program history.

With that, Fortson stressed how he believes that the Tigers can get even better moving forward.

“If we come in and work and the kids commit to what we’re trying to accomplish, we’ll continue to achieve great things,” Fortson said. “And we’ll continue to put Alcovy on the map as one of the premier schools in the county and the state. Alcovy accomplished a lot last season, but I want to be here to help push us to the next level.”

Wednesday’s press release stated that Alcovy is “looking forward to continuing the great academic and athletic work here at Alcovy. Coach Fortson is a huge part of that vision, and our future is bright.”

The Alcovy football team is hosting a prospective football player and parent meeting on Thursday, April 28 at Alcovy High School. The meeting will serve as an official introduction for Fortson as the Tigers’ head ball coach.



