2024 All-Cov News Boys Soccer

Most Valuable Player - Alexis Vieyra

Eastside sophomore Alexis Vieyra is the All-Cov News Most Valuable Player for the 2024 boys’ soccer season. Vieyra was the top goal-scorer for head coach Anthony Williams in 2024. Vieyra scored eight goals and ranked third on the team in assists with four. The sophomore was named First Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA. His MVP honor came a year after he was named to the 2023 All-Cov News First Team.

Breakout Player of the Year - Ismael Magassa

Alcovy senior Ismael Magassa is the 2024 All-Cov News Breakout Player of the Year. In his first and only season with the Tigers’ soccer program, Magassa produced. Magassa scored eight goals and tallied 972 minutes — which both led the team. The senior earned First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA.

Goalie of the Year - Jase Peters

Socal Circle’s Jase Peters is the 2024 All-Cov News Goalie of the Year. Peters was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I. As a senior, Peters started in goal for a Redskins team that won their region and made it to the first round of the Class A-Division I playoffs.

Coach of the Year - Anthony Williams

Eagles head coach Anthony Williams is the 2024 All-Cov News Coach of the Year. After going 6-9-1 in his first year as head coach, Williams increased the team’s win total this season to nine games. The Eagles made it to the Class AAAAA playoffs for the first time in over three seasons. This is the second straight year Williams has been named the All-Cov News Coach of the Year for boys soccer.

First Team

Jordan Leigh

First Team All-Region (Region 5A-Division I)

Region 5A-Division I Defensive Player of the Year

Hudson Harris

First Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAAA)

Preston Guy

First Team All-Region (Region 5A-Division I)

Drake Wilkerson

First Team All-Region (Region 5A-Division I)

Thomas Hill

First Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAAA)

Nery Cervantes

Second Team All-Region (Region 3-AAAAAA)

Tyler Consuegra

Second Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAAA)

Destin Cohran

Second Team All-Region (Region 3-AAAAAA)

Sawyer Parr

Second Team All-Region (Region 5A-Division I)

Jed Stapp

Second Team All-Region (Region 5A-Division I)

Jamol Merrique

Honorable Mention

Alcovy - Marco Gonzalez

Eastside - Ben Weaver

Newton - Nolan Stanfield

Social Circle - Rhett Dennis

Second Team All-Region 5A-Division I