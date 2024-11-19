2024-25 All-Cov News Softball Team

The All-Cov News Softball team is a list made up of county-area softball players who had exceptional seasons on the diamond. In full, 25 individuals were recognized for their performance over the season.

Most Valuable Player — Eva Davis

Eastside junior Eva Davis is the 2024-25 All-Cov News Softball Most Valuable Player. Davis was one of the Lady Eagles’ starting pitchers this season along with being one of the team’s starting outfielders, and she played both at a high level. Davis held a 13-0 record on the mound with four shutouts. At the plate, Davis batted .426 and finished tied for second on the team with 46 hits. Davis ended the year with First Team All-Region Honors.

AVG: .426

H: 46

RBI: 31

HR: 4

W-L: 13-0

ERA: 2.36

K’s 64

Slugger of the Year — Donee Morain

Eastside’s Donee Morain is the 2024-25 All-Cov News Slugger of the Year after another strong year at the plate as a junior. Morain batted an astounding .505 at the plate and led the team in hits, triples and runs along with being tied for the team lead with seven home runs. Morain’s efforts extended to the field, too, as she finished the year as the Region 8-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year.

AVG: .505

H: 51

RBI: 31

HR: 7

R: 46

OPS: 1.461

SLG%: .871

Breakout Player of the Year — Niya Smith

Alcovy freshman Niya Smith is the 2024-25 All-Cov News Breakout Player of the Year. In a team led by a strong senior group, Smith made her mark in her first season with the Lady Tigers. Smith ended the season with a .303 batting average to go with 20 hits. Smith led all Alcovy players with 13 stolen bases. Smith ended the season as an All-Region Honorable Mention.

AVG: .303

H: 20

R: 23

SB: 13

Pitcher of the Year — Kylee Lawrence

Eastside junior Kylee Lawrence is the 2024-25 All-Cov News Pitcher of the Year. Lawrence was one of two starting pitchers for the Lady Eagles this season and produced a strong year on the mound. Lawrence held a 12-4 record and led the team in innings pitched, strikeouts and earned run average. Lawrence ended the season with First Team All-Region honors.

W-L: 12-4

ERA: 1.59

IP: 88

K’s: 125

AVG: .371

H: 33

RBI: 19

Coach of the Year — Heather Wood

Eastside Lady Eagles’ head coach Heather Wood is the 2024-25 All-Cov News Coach of the Year — the second consecutive year that Wood has received the honor. Wood led the Lady Eagles 29-4 overall record that began with an 18-game win streak. Wood coached the Eagles to a Region 8-AAAA title and finished the season as the runner up in Class AAAA.

First Team

C — Savannah Frachiseur (Social Circle — Sr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 4A-Division I)

IF — Donee Morain (Eastside — Jr.)

First Team All-Region/Defensive Player of the Year (Region 8-AAAA)

IF — Kaitlyn Williams (Alcovy — Sr.)

Second Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAAA)

IF — Anslee Saunchegraw (Eastside — Sr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAA)

IF — CeCe Williams — (Alcovy — Sr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAAA)

OF — Addyson Stracner (Social Circle — Sr.)

Region 4A-Division I Player of the Year

OF — LK Tully (Social Circle — Sr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 4A-Division I)

OF — Eva Davis (Eastside — Jr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAA)

P — Kylee Lawrence (Eastside — Jr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAA)

UTIL — Allie Vaughn (Eastside — Jr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAA)

Second Team

C — Alani Munoz (Alcovy — Sr.)

All-Region Honorable Mention (Region 8-AAAA)

IF — Aaliyah Parsons (Newton — Jr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 4-AAAAAA)

IF — Jakyhia Lawrence (Alcovy — So.)

Second Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAAA)

IF — Kyla Head (Social Circle — Jr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 4A-Division I)

IF — Zaikerryia Smith (Newton — Sr.)

Second Team All-Region (Region 4-AAAAAA)

OF — Savanna Griffin (Eastside — Jr.)

First Team All-Region (Region 8-AAAA)

OF — Tiara Moody (Newton — Sr.)

OF — Kaela Lay (Eastside — Sr.)

P — Emily Turner (Social Circle — Jr.)

Region 4A-Division I Pitcher of the Year

UTIL — Jamaya Anderson (Alcovy — Sr.)

Honorable Mentions

Alcovy — Niya Smith (Fr.)

All-Region Honorable Mention (Region 8-AAAAA)

Eastside — Alyssa Hartman (Fr.)

Newton — Leilani Garcia (Jr.)

Second Team All-Region (Region 4-AAAAAA)

Social Circle — Lexi Moore (So.)

First Team All-Region (Region 4A-Division I)