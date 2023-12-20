With the season behind us, it is now time to announce the 2023 All-Cov News softball team. The awards and teams are filled with Newton county-area players who had strong seasons.

There are 26 players among Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle that received All-Cov honors along with 29 players that received All-Region honors.The staff at The News took all of the 2023 accomplishments from each player and selected a team. Leading the team are five special awards: Most Valuable Player, Newcomer of the Year, Slugger of the Year, Reliable Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. There are first and second team honorees as well with each program receiving an honorable mention.

Most Valuable Player - Dezaria “Z” Johnson

Dezaria “Z” Johnson is the All-Cov News Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season. Johnson was a key piece for the Lady Eagles during their 2023 run that ended with a trip to Columbus for the state tournament. Johnson’s ability to create production at the plate and on the mound served Eastside well during the season. Johnson earned First Team All-Region honors for Region 8-AAAAA.





Slugger of the Year - Kaitlyn Williams

Kaitlyn Williams is the All-Cov News Slugger of the Year. Williams' ability to do damage at the plate and create scoring opportunities for the Lady Tigers became crucial in their quest to get to Columbus. Williams was tied for the team high in home runs (4) while also leading in slugging percentage (.658) and runs batted in (29). Williams earned a spot on the First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA.

Newcomer of the Year - Emily Turner

Emily Turner is the All-Cov News Newcomer of the Year. In her first season as part of the Lady Redskins, Turner had high contributions at the plate and on the mound. Turner ended her season with a spot on the Second Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I.

Reliable Player of the Year - Elle Standard

Elle Standard is the All-Cov News Reliable Player of the Year for her work as Newton’s primary pitcher. During her senior year, Standard served as an innings eater for the Lady Rams. Standard’s 130 innings pitched in 2023 were the most out of any pitcher on the Newton county-area teams. Standard ended the year earning All-Region Honorable Mention honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Coach of the Year - Heather Wood

Heather Wood, Eastside’s head coach, is the All-Cov News Coach of the Year following the success of the Lady Eagles in 2023. Wood led Eastside to its first region title since 2017 in Region 8-AAAAA. Along with the region title, Wood led Eastside back to Columbus for the state championships after outscoring opponents 45-4 in Super Regionals.

First Team

IF - Donee Morain

AVG: 0.598 H: 58 RBI: 29

Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year

IF - Anslee Saunchegraw

AVG: 0.383 H: 36 RBI: 23

First Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA

IF - Kaylynn Scaffe

AVG: 0.394 H: 37 R: 36

First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I

IF - CeCe Williams

AVG: 0.429 H: 36 RBI: 24

First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

GACA Second Team All-State

C - Aaliyah Wilcox

AVG: 0.301 H: 22 HR: 6

Region 4-AAAAAAA Honorable Mention

OF - Ashlyn Hoy

AVG: 0.325 H: 25 RBI: 16

First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

OF - Addyson Stracner

AVG: 0.344 H: 32 R: 24

Second Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I

OF - Kaylie McDonald

AVG: 0.369 H: 25 RBI: 18

First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

P - Eva Davis

W-L: 11-5 ERA: 2.4 IP: 98.1

First Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA

Second Team

IF - Gerielle Dumervil

AVG: 0.359 H: 28 RBI: 27

Region 4-AAAAAAA Honorable Mentions

IF - Lila Whitmire

AVG: 0.350 H: 28 RBI 12

Second Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA

IF - Kyla Head

AVG: 0.456 H: 36 RBI: 21

First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I

IF - Makinzie Johnson

AVG: 0.382 H: 29 RBI: 25

First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

C - Savannah Frachiseur

AVG: 0.296 Steals Allowed: 6

First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I

Region 5A-Division I Defensive Player of the Year

OF - Aubree Day

AVG: 0.348 H: 23 RBI: 14

Second Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA

OF - Jamaya Anderson

AVG: 0.441 H: 45 RBI: 23

Second Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

OF - Jakyhia Lawrence

AVG: 0.378 H: 28 RBI: 21

Second Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

P - Abbey Land

ERA: 2.3 IP: 109.2 K: 95

First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I

Honorable Mentions

Olivia Tomberlin (Alcovy)

Allie Vaughn (Eastside)

Aaliyah Parsons (Newton)

Laura Kate Tully (Social Circle)