WORTON: Hello, Goodbye & Thank You

Hello there, fine readers of The Covington News. You probably don’t know who I am, so please allow me to introduce myself…with a farewell.

My name is Brian Christopher Worton, son of Christopher and Melissa Worton and brother to Brittany, Brook and Brie Worton.

At the age of sixteen, following a successful interview for an internship with The Covington News, my parents let me order a tall glass of Cracker Barrel hot cocoa, canopied by a mountain of whipped cream. This was my way of celebrating a new chapter in my life.

As I sit here writing this, I am 26. Having had two separate stints with The Covington News, I am now transitioning into a communications role with Snapping Shoals EMC, bringing an end to this 10-year chapter. This column is my way of celebrating the first 10 years of my career and a few of the people that were instrumental to my path within it.

Jill McGiboney - Formerly of Newton College and Career Academy - Jill, as I’m sure many other NCCA alumni can say, I would not be where I am or where I am headed without you. You advocated for me as a candidate for The Covington News internship at a time when I thought I would not be capable. You believed in my abilities before I held the confidence to believe in them myself and I am forever thankful for that.

Hosanna Fletcher - Former General Manager of The Covington News - Hosanna, I held zero notion of being able to apply myself creatively and strategically here before you arrived as my boss. Your effort to transition me into a role that allowed me to demonstrate my creative skill sets and interests in marketing has had a severe domino effect on my career, and I am incredibly thankful for that.

Cynthia Blackshear-Warren - Advertising Director of The Covington News - Cynthia, I am so thankful that within my second stint here, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to work directly with you and to engage with you as an individual as well. My voice has always felt heard with you, and I’m so lucky to have learned under someone who deeply understands the small intricacies of a working business relationship. I have absolutely loved the last two years with you as my boss, and as much as I’m going to miss seeing you every weekday, I look forward to keeping tabs with you outside of the office. Thank you so much for being who you are.

Phillip B. Hubbard - Managing Editor of The Covington News - Phillip, most of our time working directly with each other has occurred within just the past year, but in that time I feel we have quickly transitioned from quality coworkers to quality friends. By the time I came back here for the second time, I had such a vast amount of design experience, it no longer felt special to me, but your continued praise and awe of my work has been a kind reminder that what I do does get seen and does get appreciated. Thank you for being a great coworker over the past two years and continuing to be an outstanding human being.

My Family - My career trajectory has been far from linear, but given my nature, I’d say that’s fairly appropriate. You all have supported me in any decision I’ve made to step away from a role, enter a new industry or turn down an opportunity. It’s this love and support that has aided me in establishing myself as an extremely well-rounded professional, but it’s who you are as individuals that has shaped me into being a (hopefully) decent human being. Mom and dad, as you both enter a new point in your working life as well, I hope that I can offer just a sliver of the support, love and confidence you have always instilled in me. I love you.

And now a message to you, the reader:

The Covington News is a special place to me. I have spent a strong majority of my life within this office and have spent that time with individuals who care deeply about the quality of coverage and content that you receive. In an age where it is increasingly convenient to disregard the interest of accurate reporting for far more profitable, sensationalized news ‘coverage’...The Covington News continues to stand out as a place where individuals believe that the readers deserve better.

As I enter my first day as a reader of this paper, I ask that you join me in viewing it not as a vague media entity, but as a group of individuals who have your best interest at heart and like you, have grown up in this town we know and love.

Thank you to the people who make up The Covington News and to the valued readers and advertisers who support it.