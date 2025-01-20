Under new management

Every few months, I look back through the inbox to review comments and questions from my cherished readers. Let’s open the mail!

Dear David: It’s been a while since you have posted anything political. With a new administration taking office, you must have something to say. Or after your various Trump jokes over the years, has the cat got your tongue? Ken in Chatsworth, GA.

Well Ken, I have cracked a few Trump jokes over the years, often greeted by considerable pushback. I cracked a few Biden/Harris jokes too, with comparatively little response. I am always supportive of the President of the United States, whoever it may be. When presidents have succeeded (keeping us at peace, presiding over a strong economy, boosting our morale), I have succeeded as well. When presidents have failed, it has usually trickled down to me.

I am thankful that jobs seem to be plentiful, and that even though some prices are high, most people are going where they want to go, and doing what they want to do. The sold-out ball games are fun to watch, compared to the cardboard cutout fans of 2020.

If the new management can indeed lower the prices of gas, groceries, insurance, health care, automobiles, housing and electricity, while also curing bird flu, improving schools, and passing meaningful legislation, Americans will rejoice. And if not? Well, Americans have a short memory.

Dear David, my local paper just started running your column, and I have enjoyed the ones I have read so far. I’d like to get your take on the recent decision by some news organizations and Facebook to eliminate fact checkers. Are you for or against this idea? Alex in Johnson City, TN

Welcome aboard Alex. In my day job (as a TV news guy) I serve as a fact checker every day. That is not my title, but many of my co-workers are quite young. So I correct them if they assume Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of a former president, or if they say no president has served more than 2 terms (FDR would beg to differ). I am a huge fan of actual fact checkers who have been battling to stop disinformation in this “alternate facts” era. I do not take offense when a fact checker corrects me. I am thankful that someone cares enough to make me get it right. Like Mark Twain said, “80 percent of the quotes on the internet are made up, and you can’t believe the other 30 percent!”

Dear David, I’m a new reader in Dalton, Georgia, and forgive me if you’ve already written about this, but are you as sick as I am of those pharmaceutical commercials on TV? It seems like they’re pushing a new drug every 5 minutes! Thank you, Sarah Anne.

My wife and I were just talking about this, Sarah Anne. I have been intending to weigh in on the subject. I’m envious of the people in those commercials. Have you noticed? They are always singing, dancing, frolicking, cavorting, and having way too much fun. As for me, if I get a stuffy nose, I’m bedridden for a week. These people are suffering from diabetes, skin rashes, and scurvy, and they’re outside hosting a hoedown. Still, the message is effective. I’m almost ready to pop those pills until they hurriedly read the list of disclaimers:

“Do not take if you are allergic to grass, trees, peanuts, or hard work. Also discontinue this medication if swelling occurs, if you experience temporary confusion, or if something falls off your body. Whatever you do, don’t tell your doctor. Let’s keep this between us.” I’ll take these commercials seriously when they show some poor schlub celebrating a successful trip from the bed to the bathroom.

Finally, someone asked me what Mike Pence said to Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. It was the first time they had spoken in four years. I read that Pence said to Trump, “I can’t stay. My wife said I shouldn’t hang with you.”

I don’t know if that’s true, but I saw it on Facebook. That’s what you get when there are no fact checkers.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat,” available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com