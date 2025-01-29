STRICKLAND: One Week Under the Gold Dome

The first week of the 2025 Legislative Session has officially come to a close. It is a privilege to return to work under the Gold Dome, where I remain steadfast in my commitment to addressing the issues that matter most to Georgians across our great state.

This legislative session is already off to a strong start. Governor Brian P. Kemp has laid out a bold vision, focusing on initiatives that include increasing funding for school safety, enhancing our skilled workforce, providing aid to families impacted by Hurricane Helene, and continuing to expand access to affordable healthcare for hardworking Georgians. By investing in high-demand, high-skill, and high-wage career opportunities, we are taking critical steps to secure Georgia’s economic future.

While the first week has been productive, much work remains. Among the most pressing issues is supporting recovery efforts for communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. Many families, farmers, and small businesses are still grappling with the aftermath of this catastrophic storm. Gov. Kemp’s announcement of $100 million in initial funding is an essential first step, but we know the road to recovery will be long and require sustained effort.

The Senate is committed to ensuring these communities have the necessary tools to rebuild. This includes expediting financial assistance, streamlining permitting processes for rebuilding critical infrastructure and working with federal and local partners to address gaps in relief. The resilience of these communities is a testament to the strength of Georgians, and we will do everything in our power to support those they represent.

On a personal note, I am deeply honored to have been reappointed as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. As a practicing attorney in McDonough, I remain committed to fostering a fair and balanced state government. I look forward to thoughtfully deliberating on legislation that impacts our state.

In addition to my role as Chairman, I am proud to serve on the Senate Committees for Appropriations, Banking and Financial Institutions, Ethics, and Health and Human Services. I also have the privilege of serving as an Ex-Officio member of the Senate Committees on Children and Youth and Public Safety. These responsibilities provide me with the opportunity to advocate for the values and priorities that matter most to our communities.

It is a true honor to represent the people of the 42nd Senate District. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office with any legislative concerns. I look forward to connecting with many of you soon under the Gold Dome.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404.463.6598 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.