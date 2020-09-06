Our View: We’re bringing back Wednesdays

Yes, you read the headline correctly.

For more than 150 years, The Covington News has been committed to providing reliable news coverage and operate as the legal organ for Newton County.

In an effort to continue honoring this commitment for generations to come, The News is thrilled to announce it is bringing back a mid-week edition of its award-winning newspaper.

Expanding our coverage and adding another print edition of the newspaper is unprecedented considering the world we live in today — and we’re not talking about COVID-19.

Long before the pandemic, newspapers of all sizes around the world have been forced to cut back its print production and/or lay off staff members left and right. Even The News made a decision in the last decade to stop printing multiple days per week.

Since owner Patrick Graham purchased The News in 2017, readers and advertisers have proposed bringing back a mid-week edition of the newspaper. After much deliberation, Graham, Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck and The News staff believe this mid-week edition is what our community needs now more than ever before.

We will launch a new Wednesday edition of the newspaper Sept. 16 thanks to the support of our community. But don’t worry, there’s still an opportunity for you to support us, too.

In bringing the Wednesday edition back, The News is offering a special variety of advertising options that will benefit our local businesses by increasing their visibility at an unbeatable rate.

Anyone interested in placing an ad in the new Wednesday edition is encouraged to give us a call at 770-787-6397 during our business hours of Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., to learn more.

Readers can subscribe to the newspaper for as little as $5 per month at CovNews.com.

We look forward to the numerous possibilities that will come with a Wednesday edition. It not only means more timely news coverage, it also means more features and signature pages you don’t want to miss.

We’re excited about bringing Wednesdays back. You should be too.





Our View on the Issue is an opinion of The Covington News editorial board, which includes Owner Patrick Graham and Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck.

