OUR VIEW: Our elections office delivered

In weeks leading up to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Newton County Board of Elections and Registration Chairman Philip Johnson was confident in the staff’s ability to make sure the county would have same-day results. And they delivered.

While many across the state and nation had delays in tallying Election Day returns, Newton County was finished counting the 54,000-plus ballots before 11 p.m.

Holding an election is a much more difficult task than people may realize. Many people and many hours of preparation and training are involved, and it takes a complete team effort to pull off what Newton County did on election night.

The Covington News tips its hat to the hard working poll workers and elections office staff who worked tirelessly to make sure the election process was a smooth one for Newton County residents.

It also congratulates each candidate elected Tuesday. The newspaper hopes for a peaceful transition for newcomers and offers its full support to all for the next four years. And all Newton County residents, regardless of party affiliation, race, color or creed, are encouraged to do the same.

After all, if we are to truly be “One Newton,” we must always stand together, work together and never be afraid to lean on each other. That’s the only way the place we call home can continue to flourish and prosper.





Our View on the Issue is an opinion of The Covington News editorial board, which includes Owner Patrick Graham and Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck.