OUR VIEW: Make Mother’s Day memorable

"When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.”



These words once produced by best-selling author and journalist Mitch Albom could not be more true.

There’s nothing quite like a mother’s love.

Inside Wednesday’s edition of The Covington News, you’ll notice there are a few extra pages. Those pages are dedicated to moms across the area as we get ready to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday.

Mothers are special; there’s no doubt about that. In fact, we’d say they make the world go round. But let us never forget our grandmothers, mothers-in-law, sisters and other endearing mother figures — women who are regarded as a source of nurture and support.

In 2018, more than $23 billion was reportedly spent on Mother’s Day. A nationwide total of $4.6 billion was spent on jewelry and another $4.4 billion on dinners or brunches.

We’re not demanding you go out and spend an arm and a leg to celebrate your special person this weekend, because most mothers don’t care for all the fanfare, though much deserved. Sometimes it’s the little things that mean most; like a simple phone call, flowers and/or a card that signifies your special bond with Mom.

We encourage you to honor the mothers who have passed on. Though difficult, it’s often healthy and fun to reminisce all the fond memories made.

As the pandemic has reminded us, tomorrow is never promised, and we’ll never know what trials it may bring. So, however you plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, be sure to make it memorable.

Our View on the Issue is an opinion of The Covington News editorial board, which includes Publisher Taylor Beck and News Editor Tom Spigolon.

