NEWTON: The 'why' in my reporting

The first six weeks of being a news editor have been very rewarding to me.

I think I could write a full-blown column just covering the first six weeks – but I may be the only one to read that column. Well… my parents might, too.

To summarize, I’ve met tons of new people, experienced new challenges and reached new heights. I’ve also written… a lot.

But most importantly, I’m having fun and I really enjoy what I do and why I do it.

I had a conversation with our managing editor Phillip one day in the office about the ‘why’ behind why we do this. It got me thinking really hard about the ‘why’ and how that can be reflected to our readers.

As I’ve mentioned many times, my background in the world of communications primarily lies in film. I went through most of high school and all of college thinking I’d see myself in the film world. But I knew that wasn’t the path I wanted to pursue as a full-time career. I knew that after the first week of being an intern at The Monticello News, that this was the path I wanted to go down.

What I didn’t realize, however, is that my love for journalism had been creeping up behind me my entire life.

I’ve gone over my “hot takes' origin story with me assessing a number of sports and wrestling takes – but I also think back to one particular assignment I had my freshman year in college.

The assignment was for my professional media writing class (shoutout Christina Smith), where I was asked to watch and analyze a local newscast. I’ve long watched the news, but I never really sat down and analyzed every particular minute of a newscast, including commercials.

So I watched the first 15 minutes and it was all “hard news.” Lots of shootings and court trials, but no positivity. I thought ‘man this is depressing, who would watch this everyday?’ Finally at around the 20-minute mark, there was a positive feature story. I don’t remember the story – I just remembered that it wasn’t a shooting or a court case.

Now I don’t want to make this column about criticizing newscasts or the way they organize their news, but that’s just what I saw. And now nearly four years later, not much has changed in that regard.

So what can I do about it as news editor on a local scale? How can I re-shape the narrative that negative news takes priority over positive news?Well, to start, you may have noticed in the last six weeks, there have been more positive stories on the front page, and it’s not by coincidence.

The stories that I can think of immediately that I have been a part of are the business profiles of both the new Amici location and Haley Ellis’ Worthy Clothing Co. Boutique. Another story that I think of, is the Madison Harris story – a first grader who used her own birthday money to donate 46 coats to other children in need.

This is the type of news I want to consume. Not only do these stories inform the community, but also spotlight the positivity the community has.

But just as important as informing people of the good, is also informing people of the bad. It is a necessary and vital part of news. I can’t ignore that.

So when I do report the “bad,” here’s how I will strive to do so.

I will work diligently to get the full facts of the story when they present themself. Credibility is very important to me, and it’s crucial that I put in the work to give you, the readers, the best quality we can possibly provide.

I will continue to follow stories as they are needed and ensure on providing our readers the most concise updates possible if they are warranted. If the story has changed, I will follow up and make sure that the reporting has changed with it.

I will ensure that my reporting is one of honesty and integrity. This tracks back to the person I was raised to be and the person I will continue to be. Honesty and integrity is the backbone of how I can help transform the negative narrative that comes with modern-day journalism.

All of this is incredibly important to me and it’s something I plan to continue to keep bringing to The Covington News and to wherever my career may go in the future.

I know my ‘why’ in this industry. I believe in focusing on the good of the world and highlighting that whenever it is possible. I believe in when I do have to report on the bad, we do it the right way.

But most importantly no matter the situation, I believe in reporting the truth. And the truth is what I will continue to report on.