MOLLIE MELVIN: Peer to peer education makes a difference for youth

There is increasing research regarding whether peer to peer education is effective in preventing youth from engaging in behavior that puts them at risk of self-harm or addiction. While young children are receptive to adults’ efforts to instill values, adolescents are more skeptical of adults’ motives for telling them what not to do. And, despite the easy access to information in this digital world, many youth will seek answers from their peers before asking an adult. Because of this, Newton County’s Drug Free Community Coalition is building a new Youth Action Team.



Youth Action Team members are high school and college volunteers who provide community coalition groups with valuable insight into their peers’ opinions, practices, and concerns about substance use, mental health, suicide, and other issues faced by teens. Coalition partners use research-informed practices for prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services, but have to shape those practices to balance the constant flow of media messaging that influences youth behavior.

By including youth in the planning process we not only give voice to their desire to keep their friends safe from harm, but equip them with factual responses to their friends’ questions.

Youth Action Team members plan and implement prevention education campaigns in school and the community.

In 2021, YAT members manned booths about underage drinking at Change the World Day and the Sounds of Support suicide prevention event. In 2022, they are building a Kick the Habit event at Newton College and Career Academy.

Kick the Habit was previously a signature event of the Drug Free Community Coalition, planned with students at Newton High School. Student teams work with community partners to create interactive tools that educate their peers about various aspects of health and wellness. What began in 2017 with one student leader and four booths, has grown to include as many as 60 students and 12 community partners.

This year’s event will be the first for Newton College and Career Academy, initiated by students from the Health Occupations pathway. Issues being addressed include nicotine use and vaping, the opioid epidemic, suicide and mental health, underage drinking, physical health and nutrition, relationship violence, and sudden unexplained infant death. The approach for each booth is to help students learn the risks and impact of each issue and how to build support systems that can protect them from harm. In upcoming months, the YAT will be invited to advise coalition partners on campaigns about preventing substance use and suicide.

The Youth Action Team also provides members with training and personal development opportunities related to health and wellness. YAT members participated in a specially-designed online training to learn to recognize the signs of opioid overdose and how to reverse an overdose using naloxone (Narcan®), and will be offered training on advocacy related to mental health issues. They will be invited to participate in Prevention Days at the Capitol, where they will have the opportunity to educate our state elected officials about the challenges facing youth in our community.

Bringing youth into the discussion harnesses the power of their social networks to make our community a safer and healthier place to live.

To learn more, call 770-330-7405 or email connect@nwtnfamilyconnection.org.

Mollie Melvin is program director for Newton County Family Connection.

