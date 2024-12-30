LETTER: Jay Ellerbee

Dear Editor,

The annexation request for the data center to move into the city of Covington should be opposed by all citizens of the area due to the significant negative impact it will have on the rate payers of Snapping Shoals EMC. The general understanding is that the proposed data center would indicate a massive increase in the demand for electrical power as a result of cryptocurrency investors and internet users in the area. Snapping Shoals must be consulted to determine what the proposed increase usage of power will be and what plant and equipment will be required. The probable choice for Snapping Shoals will be to import electricity from Georgia Power at rates significantly higher than our current costs..

- Jay Ellerbee