Letter to the Editor: Jacqueline Elsner

Dear Editor:

A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech has received federal funding for a new semiconductor materials factory in Covington thanks to Biden’s CHIPS & Science Act.



The Act passed in 2022, aims to boost domestic semiconductor production. Our Republican Congressman voted against it, but thankfully there were enough of sound-minded representatives that got it passed.

Good paying jobs and opportunities are coming to Covington in spite of Rep. Collins. Perhaps other counties in Congressional District 10 could get more opportunities for growth with the right kind of representative in the House.

I say it’s time for a change.

Jacqueline Elsner

Athens, GA