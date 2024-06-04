Letter to the Editor: Alexis Carew

Dear Editor:

Good Morning.. as many of my fellow Newton county residents know, The Newton County DFCS office is a complete waste of space and it should be closed or properly staffed.



For months I have been calling so that a mistake can be fixed that was made by my case worker, in which she put in my income wrong and got my benefits cut. I’ve been calling since March trying to get this fixed and no one will answer.

When my benefits got cut the first time and I told them it wasn’t my fault because they had a HighSchoolers number as my case workers number so I couldn’t contact them, it was still my fault and I had to re apply.

There are a few women that work in the Building, for what reason ? I have no idea, the few times that I have been there, they were all just gossiping to each other about people who came to them for assistance instead of helping or at least trying to.

What is the building open for if they are not there to help people ? Why can my case worker go months without returning my calls knowing that they made a mistake and they’re doing nothing to fix it.

The state of living right now is expensive and not getting the help that is supposed to be available to me sucks.

At this point everyone needs to know whats happening there. People are desperate and looking for help and there’s a building full of people who aren’t doing a darn thing to help.

Please help us make our voice be heard, people are really struggling out here and I’m just fortunate to be able to still be able to get food on the table without the help that I desperately need.

Alexis Carew

Covington