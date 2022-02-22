HUBBARD: Legacy of Rev. Billy Graham

For my column, I decided to step outside of the sports world and discuss an individual who left a lasting legacy globally, nationally and even on me.

Monday, Feb. 21 marked four years since the passing of the Rev. Billy Graham.

From his first crusade in 1947 to his death four years ago, it is safe to say that Rev. Graham touched many lives throughout his ministry. He dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel and spreading the message to the entire world.

Rev. Graham preached in 185 countries and territories which encompassed around 215 million people.

In the United State of America, he often gave counsel to sitting U.S. Presidents from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. Rev. Graham’s willingness to do so earned him the title of “America’s Pastor.”

In addition to his preaching, Rev. Graham wrote 34 books which received numerous accolades.

Throughout all of his impact and success, what I admired the most about Rev. Graham was his humbleness.

A few months before Rev. Graham passed away, I was honored to visit his home and library located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The entire tour of Rev. Graham’s library was awe-inspiring to go throughout his life and ministry to see what all he did.

A part of the tour was a room dedicated to showcasing most of Rev. Graham’s TV interviews through the years.

There was one particular television that showed an interview Rev. Graham did with Greta Van Susteran of Fox News when he was 92 years old. Susteran asked: “If you were to do things differently, would you do them over again?”

I vividly remember thinking to myself: “This is Billy Graham. He shouldn’t have any regrets with all that he accomplished and witnessed.”

But, what Rev. Graham had to say sent chills up my spine.

“I would study more. I would pray more. Travel less. Take less speaking engagements, because I took too many of them,” Rev. Graham said. “And, if I had to do it over again, I would spend more time in meditation and prayer and telling the Lord how much I loved Him and adored Him. And that I look forward to the time we’re going to spend together for eternity.”

Now, Rev. Graham is four years into eternity, but his legacy remains.

I remember Graham for all he meant to this world and the willingness he had to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He was, in my opinion, a great man. But, that’s all he was to me and to this world — a man.

I don’t look upon the life of Rev. Graham as if he was perfect. If I did, then I missed his message entirely.

Rev. Graham preached Jesus.

When I remember Rev. Graham, I think of his ministry, his words of wisdom and the many sermons he preached across this world. But I remain focused on the One who he was preaching about.

As a minister myself, I want to thank and show appreciation for all that Rev. Graham meant to me.

In my opinion, there’ll never be another Billy Graham, but his legacy will live on through his books, library in North Carolina, his undying message of Jesus Christ and, for me personally, the impact he had on my life.

“The legacy we leave is not just in our possessions,” Rev. Graham once stated. “But in the quality of our lives.”



