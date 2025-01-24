VELIOTIS: Happy 266th Birthday to Robert Burns

Do you think that you would be remembered 229 years after you died, especially after passing at the tender age of 37, not even living out the full potential of a long life?

Have you ever sung Auld Lang Syne at New Years, a song sung on New Year’s Eve, by millions of people all over the world? The song has a lot of meaning, times long past, remembering old friends, reflecting on times gone by, moments of the year as it closes out, toasting the good times, etc.

Have you ever heard of Robert Burns, a Scottish poet and songwriter (January 25, 1759 -July 21, 1796)? He died of pneumonia, from a chill, from a swim, with a weak heart. He wrote his poems and songs by dipping a quill pen into a bottle of ink, every few seconds, very tedious and time consuming, probably by candlelight, in the evening.

Burns was the son of a tenant farmer, and his only education was by reading books, on his own, similar to our Abe Lincoln, who read by firelight and is quoted as saying “all I have learned, I learned from books.”

Burns wrote about themes of love, nature, poverty, inequality, patriotism, social injustice, stories of the working class, (very popular in Russia), political commentary, the complexities of human relationships, and hope for a better world.

Burns’ poetry and the celebration of his life is celebrated around the world in Scotland, England, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and China.

The very first Burns Supper was in 1801, 5 years after he died, by 9 of his friends to read his poems and drink to his memory, with Scotch whisky, no doubt.

Every year, since that night, the event grew in popularity and is celebrated worldwide now.

Called Burns Suppers, Burns Dinners, or Burns Night, they are ALWAYS celebrated on January 25th, his birthday.

There is a special format used in these gatherings, formal attire, tuxedos, evening gowns, kilts, tartans galore, flags, and mementos of Scotland abound.

The evening begins with a bagpiper piping in guests. There may be several bagpipes, drums, and marching around. There will be poetry, songs, speeches, recitals, dinner, even a vendor or two of Scottish gear.

The official order is: piping in, welcome by the host, Selkirk Grace, then the big deal, the presentation of the Haggis. It is piped in, there is an ode, a presentation, followed by an address to the Haggis.

Haggis (pronounced HAG-gus) is a traditional Scottish dish. It is a very special dish, made from a sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, all encased in its stomach lining, boiled into a sort of football shape. It is the Main Course. It has a very distinct and unusual taste. I can attest to it, as I have actually sampled it in Scotland, authentic!

N.B.

The importation of Haggis to the U.S was prohibited in 1971, banned, similar to Cuban cigars.

Dinner continues with neeps and tatties (turnips and potatoes), cock-a- leekie soup, and dessert, Scottish shortbread.

During dinner the speeches ensue, a Toast to the Lassies, a tribute to women, and a Toast to the Laddies, a tribute to men. These usually involve humor.

The Immortal Memory of Robert Burns is a 15 minute speech. There might be consumption of Scottish whisky, wink.

More speeches, his poems, drums and bagpipes, and then, of course, all link arms and all sing “Auld Lang Syne,” which concludes the evening.

Burns is the National poet of Scotland, and he has been called the No.1 Scot of all time.

These are some notable Scots: William Wallace (portrayed in Braveheart by Mel Gibson), Robert Louis Stevenson (writer), Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (Sherlock Holmes), Andrew Carnegie (Libraries), Johnnie Walker (Johnnie Walker whisky, no e), Robert the Bruce (defeated the English), Mary, Queen of Scots, ruled for 25 years, J.M. Barrie (wrote Peter Pan), Alexander Fleming (discovered penicillin in 1928), Rob Roy (Scottish Robin Hood), Sean Connery (famous actor, 007).

So, who gets your vote?

Burns, affectionately called “Rabbie,” (dialect for Robbie) tried to stress the unique Scottish dialect and wrote his poems in that, which makes it difficult to decipher.

There are 716 known works by him, poems and songs.

Burns was extremely handsome, and known as a womanizer. He fathered 12 children by 4 different mothers. With large luminous brown eyes, reading his romantic poetry by candlelight, women swooned over him. He was very popular in Edinburgh, a” rock star” of his times.

His work has influenced John Steinbeck, Bob Dylan, Percy Shelley, the Bronte’ sisters, James Joyce, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, William Wordsworth, among others.

When he died, 10,000 people came to his funeral. There was a 20 gun salute, a military band, bagpipes, and drums. His wife could not attend, as she gave birth to his youngest son, Maxwell, that day.

Considering that the population of Scotland at that time was only 1 million inhabitants, 1% of the entire country came to pay respects to his memory! That would be the equivalent of 3.5 million people in America coming to a poet’s funeral. Can you imagine that?

These Burns Dinners keep his legacy alive, and help preserve Scottish heritage.

“My Luv is like a red, red rose,” is one of his famous poems.

He said “life is but a day at most.”

He certainly made HIS days measure, and made a worldwide impression, as we remember him today on his 266th birthday.

Carol Veliotis is a local columnist for The Covington News. She can be reached at carol.veliotis@gmail.com.