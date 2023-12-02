GRAHAM: We’ll continue to do our job. We’ll see if mayor elect will do hers

It seemed like the kind of softball question any new mayor elect would love to get.

Basically, how does it feel to be the city’s next mayor?

Any mayor elect, that is, except Fleeta Baggett.

Instead of providing an answer indicating she understood the gravity of the moment — something along the lines of congratulating her opponents on a hard-fought race, thanking her supporters for the victory and calling for unity following the election to move the city forward — Ms. Baggett decided instead to go on a diatribe about The Covington News and her decision not to work with us now or in the future.

You might be thinking to yourself, huh?

Yeah, I don’t get it either.

In an email the day after the election, Ms. Baggett chose to let the newspaper know, in no uncertain terms, that she did not intend to provide comments to the paper and that if we wanted information on behalf of our readers, her constituents, about city government or her administration we could get it from the city’s PR department, whatever that is, because it wasn’t coming from her.

In that initial response and other emails since Ms. Baggett accuses the newspaper of helping another candidate in the mayor’s race “personally slander” her by publishing his opinion piece and political advertising, as well as, costing city taxpayers thousands of dollars in legal fees due to litigation caused by the newspaper’s alleged constant mishandling of city legal advertising.

Oh, and nobody reads the newspaper anyway. Almost forgot about that one.

None of this is true, of course. She was never slandered, which in print it’s libeled, but I digress. The city isn’t involved in litigation nor has litigation pending as a result of how we have handled the city’s legal advertising, according to the city attorney, and The Covington News has more reach now than it ever has.

In fact, we go into 3,200 homes twice a week with our print edition, we have more than 32,000 likes or follows on our Facebook page and we average over 430,000 — yes, 430,000 — page views a month on our website. Again, with all of the platforms at our disposal, nobody can match that kind of reach in our market, and it’s not even close.

But hey, no reason to let the facts get in the way of a good story.

We’ve published the email correspondences between the newspaper and Ms. Baggett in today’s opinion section so each of you, our readers, can see in greater detail the exchange and decide for yourselves if any of this seems reasonable behavior by the individual elected to lead this city moving forward. We trust your judgment.

It’s also important to note Ms. Baggett was given the opportunity to write an opinion piece in defense of her position and never responded to that invitation.

It has been the newspaper’s job to cover the mayor and City Hall on your behalf since right around the end of the Civil War. Working with all of the city’s mayors and other elected officials since 1865 to keep our readers, who are their constituents, informed about their city government and their community.

We’re going to continue to do our job, which is to ask the soon-to-be mayor questions on behalf of our readers. We’ll have to see if she will do her job, which is to answer them on behalf of her constituents.

Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Covington News. He can be reached at pgraham@covnews.com.

