GRAHAM: President Trump has completed the biggest comeback in political history

President Donald J. Trump will complete what arguably is the biggest comeback in political history when he takes the oath of office during his inauguration Monday.

Simply amazing.

Even more amazing has been the impact he has already had on the country and the world before he even takes, or maybe more accurately, retakes office.

I’ve seen a couple of national political pundits refer to Joe Biden’s presidency as the parenthesis between President Trump’s two terms.

On the one hand, I think that is a pretty clever way of categorizing Biden’s single term. On the other hand, that really doesn’t put Biden or his legacy in the proper perspective for the kind of havoc he wreaked on our country and the world in just four short years.

Just think if the American people had actually fallen for it and elected Biden’s party appointed pinch hitter, Vice President Kamala Harris, to another four to eight years of even more left-wing policies than Biden? That’s a scary what it. We literally wouldn’t just not have a country we could recognize anymore, we wouldn’t have a country at all.

The American people saw through the Democrat charade and instead turned again to President Trump. They knew what their lives had been like during his first term. They know what their lives had been like during Biden’s only term.

They knew which one they prefered, and they voted accordingly.

President Trump has a lot to deliver on given the mandate he received from American people on Election Day. We’ve told him, or at least the vast majority have told him, we want secure borders, relief from inflation and high prices, energy independence, a safer world and men out of women’s bathrooms and sports.

Not necessarily in that order, and I’ve left a few key issues out, like letting the states continue to decide how readily they want to make access to abortion, but you get the picture.

As I said, President Trump hasn’t wasted any time in beginning to address the people’s mandate. There isn’t the same learning curve involved when he was elected in 2016 as a complete political outsider. Now he fully understands how the deep state in Washington D.C. plays ball, and to paraphrase Doc Holliday in Tombstone, that’s just his game.

President Trump also has allies to help him achieve the mandate he didn’t enjoy in his first term. Republicans hold the majority in the House, Senate and have a conservative-minded Supreme Court. With the other branches now in a position to assist in pushing President Trump’s agenda/the people’ s mandate through, failure is not an option.

If Republicans do fail, well, then the midterms for the GOP will probably look a lot like the general election did for the Democrats, and rightfully so.

That’s another column for another time.

Right now, there is too much optimism, too much enthusiasm as President Trump prepares to raise his right hand and take the oath of office to even suggest a wet blanket.

Congratulations to President Trump, federal officials who were elected or re-elected to office and to the American people on their ballot choices.

Now let’s get to work. There is plenty to do.

Patrick Graham is proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.