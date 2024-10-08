GRAHAM: Prayer warriors still needed in the battle to protect the unborn

You might think the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, sending the abortion issue back to the states to decide, means the battle to protect the unborn has been won.

Unfortunately, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Again, unfortunately, the evidence of this fact can be found everywhere.

A number of states still have liberal abortion laws allowing babies to be killed in the last trimester or even after birth. As I said, this is an issue that is now being decided by the states, and voters and lawmakers in some states want no restrictions on their ability to kill babies.

Democrats see abortion as a winning issue for them in the presidential election, and they very well could be right. It seems to be the only issue they get traction with. As such, they are touting, trying to pass a new federal law to restore the ability to kill babies, my bad, they like to say “restore reproductive rights” to every state in the nation.

A federal judge in Georgia just last week overturned the Heartbeat Law in our state, ruling it’s unconstitutional to stop a woman from trying to kill her baby after you can hear the heartbeat, defined by the law as the six-week mark of her pregnancy. Let’s all pray this ruling is overturned on appeal.

The Walton County Chapter of Georgia Right to Life offers you the perfect opportunity to do just that this weekend.

The chapter hosted its annual Life Chain event lastSunday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse square in downtown Monroe. The Life Chain is a peaceful, prayerful way for you to advocate on behalf of the unborn.

I’ve attended every one since I returned to Monroe going on 10 years ago now, and I never cease to be moved by the experience.

Speaking of experience, last year was the first year the Life Chain experienced counter protesters. Actually, that might be too strong a description. There were three young people downtown who wanted to make sure the 100-plus folks there supporting life knew they disagreed.

It’s just another example that the battle to win the hearts and minds of even some here in Walton County still must be fought.

Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune and The Covington News. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.