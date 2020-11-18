KENT: Thank you to Newton County community

Since joining Piedmont Newton Hospital, several folks in the community have asked me about my experience joining during a global pandemic. While I can report that it certainly has been an interesting time for all of us, I can tell you with absolute sincerity that I, and Piedmont Newton, have felt incredibly supported and, most importantly, safe throughout this challenging time.

Now, more than six months into my role, I want to offer my perspective on where we are as an organization, as well as to give you, the community that trusts us to be your healthcare partner, a glimpse into our plans for the future.

First, I would like to say THANK YOU to this great community for the support you have given to the staff and physicians at Piedmont Newton. The donations of meals, snacks, masks, sanitizer, letters, cards, prayers and so much more, has boosted the spirits of our teams working on the frontline providing patient care, as well as the many women and men that support our clinical staff. On behalf of everyone at Piedmont Newton, thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our team.

Since joining Piedmont Newton, I have been getting acquainted with our exceptional staff and physicians caring for patients in our community. I know that you have many choices when it comes to where you receive medical care, and I have learned that many of you choose to travel into Atlanta and other places for services, many of which we offer at Newton. And, while we respect your decisions on where you receive your health care, my goal is to create a culture of excellence where you do not feel that you need to go anywhere else to get the care that you need.

I have spent this time understanding where we see opportunities to enhance the medical services we offer, and I am working with my leadership team to recruit specialists to join the Piedmont Newton medical staff. In that vein, I am pleased to announce that a new urologist, Dr. Mohabe Vinson, joined our practice in October. Dr. Vinson joined a team of highly-skilled orthopedic and general surgeons, Drs. Riley, Rogers, Timmons and White. Moving forward, you will hear us announcing more physicians joining the Piedmont Healthcare team in Newton County.

I am also proud to report that Piedmont Newton continues to be nationally-recognized for our commitment to delivering high-quality care in a safe environment. This is a direct result of the staff’s adherence to following evidence-based best practices when caring for patients. Whether it is our EMS department transporting patients to the facility or patients visiting our outpatient imaging department, we strive to make every encounter you have with Piedmont Newton to be one of compassionate, customer service.

Again, I want to thank you for the warm welcome you have given to me and the continued support you are providing to the men and women working at Piedmont Newton. As a nonprofit system, Piedmont’s hospitals belong to the communities we serve. Donor gifts are a vital part of supporting our mission, and directly benefit the health and wellness of the patients in our community. If you or your business is interested in supporting Piedmont Newton through a financial gift, please visit www.piedmont.org/give. This year, we are focused on raising funds to support the purchase of new equipment for Labor and Delivery and our Level II NICU. Thank you, for helping us make a positive difference in every life we touch.

David Kent is the chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton Hospital.