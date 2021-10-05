IRWIN: Baker Field is heart of historic community

Let me say at the get-go, I know Covington’s City Council and other government officials are well-intentioned. And sure, I am one of those old guys who played baseball on Baker Field. My dog used to trot along beside me as I rode my bike to games from my home through the cemetery. (This was during a period that sociologists have dubbed, “The Era of the Feral Child.”) The umpire, Mr. Stinchcomb, would call balls and strikes as he pet my dog beside him. It was all so very Norman Rockwell. I played first base, but if my coach thought I needed a nap, he put me in right field.



So, I admit it, I am sentimental.

Fine.

But let’s talk about the present.

Please.

I attended the town hall meeting at Baker Field on Tuesday, Sept. 29. I saw the video monitor with the revolving CGI renderings of the proposed 20-unit apartment building. And yes, I agree, it appears to be a beautiful structure. When I first gazed upon it, I thought, “Ebbets Field.” That idea was confirmed when the architect spoke and said he was thinking of Fenway. Cool enough.

Obviously, Baker Field has fallen into decrepitation. But it has not fallen into disuse. Every single day, I see dads and moms and kids shagging flies, practicing, and playing ball. We all know that “official” organized baseball/softball has not happened there in years. But indeed, people organize and gather for games and practices. These are folks who have the good fortune to take Baker Field for granted because it is … their’s.

Y’all, sometimes taking something in your community for granted is a good and comforting thing. Especially if it is a simple and open green space.

Often when I ride my bike by Baker Field, I stop and watch the various games played by various people. One such example: a coterie of young women I affectionately call, The Pentecostal Girls’ League. And there they are, in their long skirts, living and laughing in the sweet timelessness and joy of the game.

Isn’t it wonderful to live in a town such as this?

From the high concrete grandstands, parents and grandparents visit and gossip in the shade as they get a bird’s-eye view of their children at play. Such a view is not afforded at Legion Field. What if Baker Field is improved and maintained? Wouldn’t it be used all the more? You know: if you build it, they will come.

Baker Field is a convivial, magical place. It is the heart of an old and historic Covington neighborhood. It is something that would be difficult to replace.

And as far as city planning goes ... well ...

Hearken back with me, if you will – way back to the earlier part of this 21st century when Randy Vinson and other imaginative folks were designing Clark’s Grove, the Bedford Falls-esque development on the west side of Covington. In order to make that neighborhood more homey and welcoming and livable and – dare I say – dignified, their plans included a ball field. How very wise. To gaze upon this playable plot of land warms and thrills my heart. No kidding.

Again, regarding the architectural renderings of the apartment building – it’s an interesting idea to make a baseball history center out of the press box. There is a proposal of marking the location of home plate and creating sculptures of kids playing ball. But that’s kind of like putting “play” in an inaccessible display case, a sort of ghostly diorama of what it once was. The little kid in me thinks, “Aw, dang.”

I would rather see real-live young people playing real ball!

No, I am not against rental properties. The house next door to mine was a rental home for 50 years. (I have buried two of those neighbors’ dogs in my yard.) The Brookwood Apartments are a stone’s throw from my house. (Remember, I played outfield.) I understand the need for affordable housing. I am aware that 40 acres of mixed-use condos and apartments are planned for the area known as Martin’s Crossing (old Walmart). I know of plans for 180 units on Hwy. 36.

I am grateful for Covington’s smart growth. I am so happy to live in a town with a thriving downtown. I am delighted with The Cricket Frog Trail. And I look forward to the completion of Covington Town Center.

But …

When I write, there is often a song in my head. Right now, it’s music from the movie, “A League of Their Own” – “This Used to be My Playground.”

Please, let’s prevent this utterly regrettable “used-to-be.”

Andy Irwin is a native of Covington and a natural storyteller, humorist, singer, songwriter and musician. He can be reached at andy@andyirwin.com.