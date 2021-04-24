BECK: Response to recent critic

I’m no stranger to criticism. In fact, none of us are.



Everyone has been judged by others and/or has been the judge of others at some point in their life.

Our staff was recently criticized in its reporting of Newton County’s embattled coroner. We were accused of doing so negatively and with racial bias — an accusation I take seriously.

After reviewing the article, I believe we’ve reported fairly and without racial bias.

The coroner, as well as every other elected official, will be judged on her merits and the issues she brings to the county. If race is ever thrown into the equation, it is not by us. And it never will be.

Taylor Beck is editor and publisher of The News. Reach him at tbeck@covnews.com.





