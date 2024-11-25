CARROLL: The Sharp Dressed Man

You never know where you might find Thanksgiving inspiration. Let me tell you a story.

My friend Steve Bivens is a former Tennessee state legislator who lives in Nashville with his partner Penny Styles. Here’s what Steve told me.

“I must share this wonderful event that Penny, the love of my life, made happen for a total stranger on November 18th. She made a quick stop at a small business and was talking to the owner when a man walked in with a cane, and joined the conversation.

Penny said it was evident that the man had some medical and communication issues. He said he suffers from myasthenia gravis, an incurable disease that causes muscle weakness and speech difficulties. His doctor had told him unless a new medicine proved to be a miracle, he may have only 6 months to live. The man’s wife died recently. He is unable to drive and has no family or friends to assist him. The store owner verified to Penny that the man’s story was true. His name is David, and he had once been a gospel singer.

David told Penny that his number one Bucket List item was to see ZZ Top in concert before he dies. He is around 60 and lives alone. He has no internet and has only a flip phone. He said ZZ Top would be performing that night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The show was scheduled to start four hours later. Penny called the Ryman box office and was told that only one unsold ticket remained. David said he could pay for it but had no way to buy it online. Penny said she could handle that, and then arranged for a taxi to pick him up at his apartment an hour before showtime. He was able to attend the show of his dreams only because Penny took a few minutes to help a stranger. I am so lucky to have Penny as my partner. I love her so much.”

Steve tells that story beautifully. You may wonder, did David enjoy the show? A follow-up conversation provides the answer.

David said, “I’m an old musician with long hair, so I wanted to dress the part. People were looking at me like I was famous. I was a little concerned when I walked in the Ryman and realized my seat was probably the worst one in the house. I guess that’s why it was the only one left. It was upstairs in the way-back section, and I didn’t know if I could make it up there. I just stood around for a while, and a guy asked if he could help me. I told him my predicament. He said his cousin was Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, and he told me to wait right there until he could go out to the band’s bus.“

He added, “A few minutes later, he came in with a chair and asked me to follow him. He took me to the lower floor. He then placed that chair on the third row from the stage and said to sit back and enjoy the show. And do you know what? When the band sang, ‘Every girl’s crazy ‘bout a Sharp Dressed Man,’ Billy Gibbons was looking right at me. It was magical. I will never forget it.”

This thrills Penny to no end. She said,“ It was so inspiring that I met this man at that moment in time. My partner Steve is battling cancer, and I woke up that morning just looking for hope, for any sign of light. I really believe in a higher power. This man kept repeating that seeing ZZ Top was ‘my dying wish.’ I’m so blessed that I was put into a position to help him. He was in tears, telling me that I was his angel. I’m glad it could be me. You never know what people are going through. We’re all connected if we want to be, and we can make a big difference in someone’s life with just a small gesture.”

Thank you to Penny and Steve for sharing. My Thanksgiving is complete. Let us all look for an opportunity to be someone’s angel.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.



