CARROLL: I’m Back for More Cobbler

During the past few years, I have written four books. Among the most enjoyable experiences to come out of those efforts have been multiple visits to churches and clubs to share my stories. I still accept every invitation I can.

After all, reporting the news on TV each day can get you down. Unfortunately, much of the news is negative. When I see people face to face, I tell them they are about to hear a TV news anchor speak without mentioning climate change, inflation or the election. That line is always greeted with thunderous applause. Most of my presentation is humorous, or at least that's the goal. I call it the “No Bad News Zone.”

I've spoken to Rotary Clubs, youth groups, Civitans, retirees, awards banquets, Chambers of Commerce, Kiwanis, Lions, Ruritans, historical societies, Christmas banquets, Valentine parties, book clubs, libraries, and singles groups. I even did a program for a Rose Society (they said they didn’t want to hear about gardening, they talk about that all the time).

At first, I did programs only in my Chattanooga TV viewing area, but thanks to my newspaper columns I’m able to meet people outside my zip code. Just last week, I met some great folks in Maryville, Tennessee, and I’m headed to Rome, Georgia later this month.

Church groups are among the most enjoyable. I know what you’re thinking: it’s because of the home-cooked covered dish meals. Well, they are quite good. Honestly, I don’t know how I’ve avoided gaining fifty pounds. Everything is made from scratch, and it’s delicious. A few years back, sportswriter Tony Kornheiser titled his 4th book, “I’m Back for More Cash.” I may have to name my next book, “I’m Back for More Cobbler.”

The best parts of the church seniors meetings take place before and after I speak. These folks pray for their community, their neighbors, our nation and our world. Hearing them gives me a boost. In every neighborhood there are good people who make our world better. Most of them don’t spend much time online. They stay busy with their families, looking after their gardens, and visiting ailing friends.

They tell me about their lives, and I leave knowing much more than when I came. They remember the first time they heard a radio, or the day their family got a TV. They tell me what their communities were like before the big stores moved in, without traffic lights and four-lane highways. They tell me about the wars they fought, the children they raised, and the grandchildren they adore.

There have been many special people, but I do have some favorite memories. In Chatsworth, Georgia, a bright-eyed 95-year-old lady bounded up to me and said, “We’ve had a lot of speakers here, but you’re the best.” I replied, “Thank you! What was your favorite part? My jokes?” Without missing a beat she said, “You’re loud! I’m hard of hearing, but I could hear you from a mile away.”

In Scottsboro, Alabama, a man got up to leave, right in the middle of one of my stories. If you've ever spoken in public, you know that can be a bit disruptive. He was hard to ignore, so I said, “Sir, I’m so sorry you have to leave.” He put me in my place. He said, “Oh I don’t HAVE to leave. I want to.” Nothing like honesty, right?

I have even started doing some book signings in supermarkets. That may seem like an odd setting, but particularly around the holidays people are looking for unusual gifts, and my books apparently fill that void. Some people prefer to buy CD’s of my Vinyl Express radio show. In my hometown, my local history books are my top seller, and on the road most folks prefer the humor books.

In Maryville last week, a lady bought my book “Volunteer Bama Dawg,” which is a collection of some of my favorite columns. She said, “Thanks to this book, I can keep you on the shelf right next to my toilet.” I was flushed with pride. I think that’s the nicest thing anyone has ever said to me.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.