BRIDGES: Important races for Georgia in 2026

The 2024 election is just now starting to drift out of sight in the rearview mirror but thoughts are already turning to 2026, especially here in Georgia.

All statewide offices will be on the ballot as Republicans look to continue their stronghold on statewide politics.

Georgia will be electing a new governor in two years as Brian Kemp is unable to seek another term. There is talk that Kemp will run for the U.S. Senate. Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff is up for re-election and is likely to have several would-be Republican challengers.

If Kemp decides to run, however, he will be the clear front runner not only for the GOP nomination but perhaps to win the race.

Georgia currently has two Democrats in the U.S. Senate, something that is still somewhat surprising giving how Republican red our state is.

Many view the reason as poor choices on the Republican side in terms of candidates. Democrat Raphael Warnock won a jungle primary in 2020, defeating Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the position by Kemp to finish the term of Johnny Isakson.

Kemp felt that Loeffler would appeal to women in Georgia but the choice proved a bad one. Loeffler did little to nothing in the months she held the office and then turned out to be a very poor candidate.

Still, it was a major upset that a Republican, regardless of how poor of a candidate he or she was, would lose the race.

Two years later, Warnock was up for re-election following the completion of Isakson’s term. Despite some strong primary choices, GOP voters went with former University of Georgia football icon Herschel Walker. In the end, Walker was more flawed than Loeffler, even in a state where he remains a household name decades after his playing days in Athens were over.

Warnock held onto the seat, winning in a runoff in 2022.

When it comes to the 2026 statewide races, a long list of candidates will no doubt run for the open governor’s seat. A poll conducted online by The Walton Tribune shows some of the candidates below and what readers think in terms of the race.

No candidate has officially declared, however. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones received strong support in The Tribune’s poll and by all indications is a likely candidate for governor in 2026.

If Jones does run, that means the Lt. Gov. position will also become an open race.

On the Democratic side, one would have to think Stacey Abrams, who was giving a free pass to her party’s nomination in 2022, will have opposition in her primary even if she decides to run.

Abrams, who came very close to winning in 2018, ran a very poor campaign in 2022. She actually showed very little enthusiasm, perhaps sensing she was fighting a losing battle.

Whoever emerges as the Democratic nominee will be an underdog so it would be wise if party voters look to another candidate besides Abrams. She has swung and missed twice and there is no indication a third time would be any differrent.

Several of the names being floated as Republican candidates for governor already hold elected statewide office. If any of these decide to enter the open governor’s race next year, their current office would become an open race.

Republicans, regardless of candidate, will be the favorites in all statewide races in 2026. If Kemp becomes the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate he would be the favorite even as the non-incumbent.

Donald Trump’s victory in 2024 shows Georgia is still solidly red even though Democrats had made some progress with the election of Warnock and Ossoff.

Stay tuned. The election in Georgia in 2026 will be fascinating to watch. And, of course, Walton County will be a central focus for candidates. Look for campaign stops by several.

Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a 1993 graduate of The University of West Georgia. He voted in his first election during the 1990 Georgia primary. You can email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.