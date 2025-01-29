BRIDGES: Colton Moore bursts onto political scene

There are probably a handful of people in this area who had heard of State Senator Colton Moore before last week. Admittedly I was one of them.

However, the number of people who know about him has increased multiple times after his arrest for simply trying to do his job as an elected office from Northwest Georgia.

To recap: Moore, who represents Georgia’s 53rd Senate District in the Georgia State Senate, was critical of former Speaker of the House David Ralston. After Ralston died in 2022, the Senate considered a resolution urging the University of North Georgia to name a new academic facility on its Blue Ridge campus after him.

During speeches about the proposal, Moore took to the Senate floor and criticized the idea of honoring Ralston saying he was one of the “most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives.” Some of Ralston’s family members were in attendance.

Moore is not the only one to have less than favorable words for Ralston. Numerous reports indicated that Ralston, who was a lawyer, used his position as Speaker to delay the trials of many of his clients who were often accused of bottom of the barrel crimes, often against children.

Moore, who is only 31 years old, also made news when he insisted Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

It was his words against Ralston, however, that led to a confrontation at the House Chamber. Following Moore’s criticism of Ralston last year, House Speaker Joe Burns banned him from entering the House Chamber. Burns warned Moore that the ban was still in effect as he tried to enter for a joint session of the House and Senate on Jan. 16.

Moore, who referred to Burns as a tyrant, found he was unable to enter blocked by doorkeeper Cory Mulkey and Keith Williams, general counsel for the speaker. Moore said he had a constitutional right to enter as he represented 200,000 citizens in Northwest Georgia.

Eventually, more than a dozen state patrol officers moved into position and eventually arrested Moore even though video showed the State Senator was thrown to the ground. A photo of the incident showed Moore holding his arms outward so he would not touch anyone but he was the one arrested.

A staunch Trump supporter, Moore was taken to the same Fulton County jail. He was released a few hours later after his bond was posted by a gun rights group.

“I’ll never back down,” Moore was said. “I will never give up.”

Some Republican Party leaders, including Lt. Governor Burt Jones, said Moore should have been allowed to enter. State Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon also was critical of what happened to Moore saying he was arrested for simply trying to attend the joint session after Moore was the one physically manhandled. Moore was later taken to the hospital following his release from lockup.

The day after the incident, Jones, perhaps fearing a report of what happened, said Moore would be allowed to enter the House Chamber moving forward. Members of Ralston’s family also agreed that Moore should be allowed to enter and requested the ban be lifted.

Within a couple of days, Senator Moore had become a much more known elected official. Some have speculated he will run for the Congressional seat currently held by Marjorie Taylor Green in 2026 if she decides to seek higher office.

Others are already encouraging Moore to seek higher office himself perhaps Lt. Governor.

In following the events that happened with Moore it is clear he was the one assaulted. How that many state troopers could witness a person being assaulted and then arrested him is beyond comprehension.

Personally, there are plenty of issues I would no doubt disagree with Moore on.

That still, however, doesn’t make it OK for him to be physically thrown to the grown. After he got back to his feet, I must say he held his temper better than I likely would have.

Once he was told he was under arrest he offered zero resistance and calmly walked out escorted by a flock of state troopers.

He said he is still considering legal options on those who assaulted him.

Some in the media have claimed Moore did all of this for attention and publicity. Maybe. However, there is truth in his criticism of Ralston which, ironically, was outlined in a series of stories by the same Atlanta-based newspaper (you know the one) that was blaming Moore for the incident which took place last week.

This Civil War within the Republican Party about Moore was embarrasing and in looking at the situation, it was obvious who was at fault. Disagreement should not be an issue for being banned.

Oddly, the big Atlanta paper was not banned from covering issues in the House for breaking the story on Ralston’s legal tactics which often delayed justice for victims of serious crimes. Colton Moore is now set to be a rising star in Georgia politics. His arrest won’t stop that.

Remember, Donald Trump’s arrest didn’t stop him from being elected president again. Ironically, Trump took office again Monday.

Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.